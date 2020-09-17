Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Atherton Street Update for Late September

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is issuing an update as its Atherton Street project nears completion.

Work on this project is being done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. The safety plan includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

The project page for this work can be found at www.penndot.gov/AthertonStreet.

Motorists can expect the following through September 25:

• The Contractor plans to pour sidewalk at the Domino’s corner of the Atherton Street/Cherry Lane Intersection throughout the week. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane heading toward the University at this Intersection. No delays are expected.

Overall work during the three-year project has included relocation of numerous utility lines, relocation of sewer and water lines, drainage improvements, curbing, sidewalks, ADA ramps, traffic signal upgrades, new concrete median, and paving.

PennDOT reminds drivers that they can subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

PennDOT encourages drivers to “Know before they go” and to check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting  www.511PA.com.  511PA is free, available 24 hours a day, and provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateColl

Media Contact:  Marla Fannin (814) 360-3013, Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

# # #

