Late September Update for I-99 Work in Centre County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is issuing a late-September update on its Interstate 99 improvement project in Centre County. The project will improve ride quality and extend the life of about 2.5 miles of roadway in Spring Township, Centre County.

Work on this project is done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. The plan includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Next week, between the I-80 eastbound off-ramp at Bellefonte to the Pleasant Gap exit on southbound I-99, drivers can expect the following:

• The right (Travel) lane will remain closed throughout the week. • The contractor will be placing wearing course, performing line painting, placing shoulder back-up, and prime coating shoulders in the closed right/travel lane. • Work will occur during daylight hours. • Long-term traffic control will be removed on Friday, September 25. Remaining work for the 2020 construction season will be done using daylight lane closures. That work includes shoulder milling, placement of rumble strips, and placement of delineators. • No work is anticipated for the northbound lanes.

Overall project work consists of resurfacing, restoring and rehabilitating the roadway surface, installing guide rail, marking pavement, and miscellaneous construction. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $4.6 million job that will take place over the 2020 and 2021 construction seasons. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 360-3012 , Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

