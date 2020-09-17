State Representative Ed Thompson Commends Three Masketeers on 3D Printed Masks

by: Rep. Thompson, Ed

09/17/2020

PEARLAND, TX: On September 16th, Texas State Representative Ed Thompson visited outside of his District Office with three students, who are known to many as the “Three Masketeers”. Their mothers looked on fondly as Amar Sehgal, Karthik and Praneel Bhagavatula were presented with Resolutions from the Texas House of Representatives.

Mr. Sehgal and his friends embarked on the project after learning about hospitals that were struggling to maintain an adequate supply of personal protective equipment for their workers. As cases began to rise in the community, the young men also became concerned about elderly and other high-risk citizens, many of whom only have access to cloth face coverings that fall below the standards of N95 respirators. The idea to create a mask of their own through 3D printing was born, tested and gradually they refined their design, to successfully develop a long-lasting, sanitizable prototype that could match the N95 ’s filtering efficacy.

Amar, the eldest of the three, is a senior at Pearland ISD’s Glenda Dawson High School and plans to pursue a career in mechanical engineering. The Bhagavatula brothers attend Alvin ISD schools – Karthik, a sophomore at Shadow Creek High School, plans to pursue a career in Health Science while younger brother Praneel, an eighth grader at Nolan Ryan Junior High, plans a career in engineering. “The Masketeers have used their skill and ingenuity to promote an endeavor with the potential to save lives, and their determination and generosity have made them an inspiration to many folks in House District 29, including me!” shared Representative Thompson.

For additional information, to request a mask or make an in-kind donation to the “Three Masketeers”, visit: https://threemasketeers202.wixsite.com/masks

