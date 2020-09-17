New Research Studies The Impact Of Home Isolation On Moms & Families At M2Moms® - The Constant Conference
M2Moms continually presents all the latest research, case studies, expert interviews, marketing insights and resources to help brands market to women, moms and modern families.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The latest updates on M2Moms®, The CONSTANT Conference are especially critical for today’s mom & family marketers…two in particular: home isolation and the importance of a return to play,“ according to Nan McCann, Founder and Producer of M2Moms®. “We’re fortunate to have two new research-based features. One is a podcast of an extensive study of more than 1350 moms conducted and presented by Australia’s Katrina McCarter, Founder & CEO of Marketing to Mums that has relevance worldwide. It’s called #ISO Mums: Understanding the impacts of home isolation. In it, McCarter identifies key insights and shares some surprising findings which may provide new opportunities for brands. She also includes a link to the complete report.”
— Nan McCann, M2Moms® Founder & Producer
McCarter said, “No one could have predicted just how challenging 2020 was going to be! Covid19 and extended periods of home isolation in many regions of the world have dramatically altered mothers’ behaviors, which are proving particularly challenging for brands. These key findings should be very helpful.”
“McCann added, “The other update is ‘playful’ but especially important. Amy Henry, Founder & President of FlashLight Insights and a recognized youth and family expert, examines play and the pandemic-lived experience of moms, dads and kids. In Part II of her series called The Training Wheel Strategy – How Brands Can Support a Return to Play, Henry goes from theory to practice with research driven insights to help, as she says, “Share our rules for the road ahead for brands, companies and organizations who are on this ride with families.””
“Other recent M2Moms® highlights include: How-to advice on avoiding the “7 Mistakes Brands Make When Marketing to Moms”; “Rethinking Engaging Black America in the Marketplace & the Workplace”; Surprising research results on “Women Gamers”; the latest news, innovations and trends on parents & families; an unmatched compendium of mom-marketing-focused data; presentations; best in business reads on Madd About Books; and to help Members work out those WFH kinks an ongoing series of “Moves that Stretch” with Stephanie Bittner, founder of Bittner Movement.”
2020 M2Moms® Sponsors:
AARP, Healthline Parenthood, GfK, FlashLight Insights, Marketing to Mums, Paramount Market Publishing, Pepper Miller Group, Snippies, Springboard Global Enterprises, The Local Moms Network, Bittner Movement and Tiny Tutus.
About M2Moms®
To learn more: www.M2Moms.com or nan@pme-events.com
M2Moms® is produced by PME® Enterprises LLC.
