iownit capital and markets, Inc. Announces Integration With Midland Trust Company

iownit, a leading digital private securities platform, integrates with Midland Trust, enhancing alternative investment access for accredited investors.

SIOUX FALLS/HOUSTON, SD/TX, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iownit capital and markets, Inc., a leading digital assets issuance and trading platform, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Midland Trust Company to provide investors the ability to invest in private securities and alternative assets through their self-directed IRA accounts custodied at Midland.

Private securities and alternative investments represent a growing segment of capital markets. However, for many investors today, access to this asset class is limited and restrictive today, especially through their retirement accounts. Recent regulatory changes articulated in DOL Information Letter aim at expanding access to alternative investments for Main Street investors, highlighting the importance and need to provide long term investors with the choice of investment opportunities to create well-balanced portfolios.

iownit, through its wholly-owned registered Broker-Dealer ATS subsidiary IOI Capital and Markets, LLC, operates a fully digital private securities and alternative assets issuance, management, and trading platform built using enterprise-grade blockchain. The technology underpinning iownit streamlines transaction processing, reduces complexity, and provides security to the investors and issuers/sponsors. Through integration with Midland Trust, iownit enables investors to access a broader range of investment opportunities as they plan and save for retirement.

Midland Trust Custodian is an independent IRA Custodian headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD. Midland is not a fiduciary and does not provide investment advice or promote investment products. It provides its clients the options, flexibility, and freedom to take control of their retirement investing. Midland is one of the most trusted and frequently referred firms of its kind in the country. The integration will also bring operational efficiency into the self-directed IRA space as it relates to investments in private securities.

“We engaged with Midland to offer a solution for the challenges our clients are facing when investing in private securities and alternative assets through their IRA accounts. End to end integration with a leading self-directed IRA provider will simplify the investment process and provide a more secure infrastructure for all market participants,” said Rashad Kurbanov, iownit’s CEO and co-founder. “We built the iownit platform to level the playing field for investors and simplify access to investment opportunities through modern and secure technology.”

“One of Midland Trust’s missions is striving to simplify the investment process for individuals participating in alternative investment products,” said Brad Janitz, Senior Director at Midland Trust. “We are excited about the tools that will be accessible to IRA investors through the integration of the iownit platform and Midland Trust.”



About iownit capital and markets

iownit is an investment platform for private securities. Its blockchain-powered technology supports the listing, investing, and trading of private securities. iownit’s digital securities market is operated by its broker-dealer subsidiary IOI CAPITAL AND MARKETS, LLC.

About Midland Trust

The Midland family of companies is a leading custodial services provider in the United States focused on self-directed IRA accounts, 1031 exchanges, and private fund custody services. In business since 1994, Midland prides itself on being the most responsive company in its industry by providing personal service representatives to each client and driving efficient operations across the firm.