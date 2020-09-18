The KANSAS CHAMBER selects CUSTOM DREDGE WORKS for the Top 16 Coolest Things Made In Kansas List!
According to the KANSAS CHAMBER, Dredges manufactured by CUSTOM DREDGE WORKS is one of the Coolest things made in Kansas!
Custom Dredge Works is honored and proud to be selected and included on this prestigious list with 15 other great innovative Kansas companies.”TOPEKA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , September 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kansas Chamber says the top 16 Kansas made products are set for the Kansas Manufacturing Council’s Coolest Things Made In Kansas competition. One of the companies selected is CUSTOM DREDGE WORKS located in North Topeka. Custom Dredge Works is the largest manufacturer of Cutter Suction Dredges in the USA for the Aggregate Mining Industry. They employ approximately 110 highly skilled Metal Fabricators, Design Engineers and many other skilled workers. Custom Dredge Works is currently undergoing a large expansion of its manufacturing facilities by adding 4 new buildings to its large complex. The company is also actively hiring new workers, especially skilled metal craftsmen.
— John Jones, President of CDW
"Custom Dredge Works is honored and proud to be selected and included on this prestigious list with 15 other great innovative Kansas companies. said John Jones, the President and Owner of Custom Dredge Works. "Kansas has always been our home and will always remain so. We are thrilled to be a part of the Kansas business community, especially in Topeka. Naturally we hope that we will win the competition, but either way, we are thrilled to be recognized in this fashion."
"The Kansas manufacturing industry plays an important role in our state’s economy and employs one out of 11 Kansas workers," said Kansas Manufacturing Council Executive Director Jeff Chapman. “This friendly competition is meant to bring attention to a few of the many fascinating and crucial products made in our state. These products beat out dozens of other nominated Kansas-made products to move on to the CTMK tournament.”
According to Chapman, the 16 products will compete in weekly head to head matchups and the one with the highest votes each matchup will advance to the next round, moving another step toward being named the Coolest Thing Made in Kansas.
According to the Chamber, voting rules are as following:
* Voting during the tournament is open to the public. A voter may vote once per day.
* Nominated products will advance through a series of voting rounds.
* Products receiving the highest number of votes during each voting period will advance rounds to the top eight, final four, and finally the winner.
* The number of votes received will be reset at the beginning of each round.
The Chamber said the winner will be announced during the Kansas Manufacturing Summit on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at the Kansas Star Casino. It said the top four companies will be invited to display their products at the summit. It may be difficult for Custom Dredge Works to display their products since a typical Cutter Suction Dredge can weigh up to 700,000 lbs, and be approximately 140 feet in length.
Good luck to all the nominees!
Cash McCloy
CUSTOM DREDGE WORKS
+1 785-220-0555
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn