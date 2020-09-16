Pelosi Statement on Meeting with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab

Contact: Speaker’s Press Office,

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement following her meeting with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab of the United Kingdom, joined by Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal:

“The Good Friday Agreement is the bedrock of peace in Northern Ireland and a beacon of hope for peace-loving people throughout the whole world. Whatever form it takes, Brexit cannot be allowed to imperil the Good Friday Agreement – the stability brought by the seamless border between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland.

“In our meeting today with the Foreign Secretary, Chairman Richie Neal and I welcomed his assurances but reiterated the same message that we delivered to the leaders of the U.K. in London last year: if the U.K. violates its international agreements and Brexit undermines the Good Friday accord, there will be absolutely no chance of a U.S.-U.K. trade agreement passing the Congress. The Good Friday Agreement is valued by the American people and will continue to be proudly defended in the United States Congress.”

