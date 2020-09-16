Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 944 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,115 in the last 365 days.

Pelosi Statement on Meeting with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab

Contact: Speaker’s Press Office,

202-226-7616

 

 

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement following her meeting with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab of the United Kingdom, joined by Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal:

 

“The Good Friday Agreement is the bedrock of peace in Northern Ireland and a beacon of hope for peace-loving people throughout the whole world.  Whatever form it takes, Brexit cannot be allowed to imperil the Good Friday Agreement – the stability brought by the seamless border between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland.  

 

“In our meeting today with the Foreign Secretary, Chairman Richie Neal and I welcomed his assurances but reiterated the same message that we delivered to the leaders of the U.K. in London last year: if the U.K. violates its international agreements and Brexit undermines the Good Friday accord, there will be absolutely no chance of a U.S.-U.K. trade agreement passing the Congress.  The Good Friday Agreement is valued by the American people and will continue to be proudly defended in the United States Congress.”

 

# # #

You just read:

Pelosi Statement on Meeting with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.