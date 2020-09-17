» News » 2020 » Celebrate Earth Science Week Oct. 11-17, 2020

Celebrate Earth Science Week Oct. 11-17, 2020

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, SEPT. 17, 2020 – Join the Department of Natural Resources in celebrating Earth Science Week and gain a better understanding and appreciation for earth sciences and engage in responsible stewardship of the Earth.

Events scheduled nationwide for Oct.11-17 will celebrate the theme "Earth Materials in Our Lives." This year's event will focus on ways the Earth's materials impact humans – and the ways human activity impacts these materials – in the 21st century. Individuals of all backgrounds, ages and abilities are encouraged to engage with the geosciences, whether as a geoscience professional, a hobbyist or through civic engagement. Earth science is all around us. Go ahead – be a citizen scientist!

Focus days include:

Oct. 11 – International Earthcache Day Oct. 12 – Minerals Day Oct. 13 – Earth Observation Day and No Child Left Inside Day Oct. 14 – National Fossil Day Oct. 15 – The Great Central U.S. ShakeOut and Geoscience for Everyone Day Oct. 16 – Geologic Map Day Oct. 17 – International Archaeology Day

Earth Science Week contests are underway. Categories include photography, video, visual arts and essay. Enjoy a self-guided tour of the Ed Clark Museum of Missouri Geology, 111 Fairgrounds Road, Rolla. The museum is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please call 573-368-2100 to schedule a time to visit the museum. The Missouri State Museum, located in the State Capitol in Jefferson City, is also a wonderful venue where fossils are embedded in the limestone walls, floors and stairs of the building. Numerous exhibits about Missouri are available. Learn more about touring the Missouri State Museum online at mostateparks.com/page/55179/capitol-tours.

For more information, visit dnr.mo.gov/geology/activities.htm.

