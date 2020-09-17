Public Required to Make Appointment with Carteret County Clerk of Superior Court for Estates Matters

The Carteret County clerk of superior court is asking the public to schedule appointments for estates matters in an effort to protect the public and staff from the risk of coronavirus.

“Any business to be conducted in the estates office can be completed by appointment only,” said Carteret County Clerk of Superior Court Ken Raper. “The estates clerks work very closely with citizens when assisting them with their loved ones' wishes and requests. This new policy is an effort to protect our citizens and court staff from the spread of COVID-19.”

Anyone who needs to conduct business with the estates office is asked to call 252-504-4455 for assistance with scheduling an appointment. This policy will remain in effect for the next three weeks.

“We ask for the public’s patience and assistance in this matter as their safety is paramount,” added Clerk Raper.

Some court matters can be processed online at www.nccourts.gov/services.