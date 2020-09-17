North Dakota State Capitol Making COVID-19 Enhancements

Wednesday, August 26, 2020 - 10:00am

The North Dakota Office of Management and Budget announced today that the North Dakota State Capitol complex is working on COVID-19 enhancements to improve the health and safety of state team members and the public.

“We always place a high emphasis on creating the healthiest and safest possible work environment for Team ND and the public,” said Facility Management Director John Boyle. “We have been making these enhancements to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 throughout the Capitol complex.”

Some of these enhancements include:

Automated/touchless bathroom features (sinks, soap dispensers, paper towel dispensers and flushing toilets/urinals)

Automatic/touchless doors at the west entrance

Improved sanitizing throughout all common areas and frequently touched surfaces

HVAC system improvements to increase air quality and remove airborne viruses and bacteria

Boyle added these health and safety measures are being implemented in the Capitol tower, Capitol judicial wing, North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum, Liberty Memorial Building and State Office Building.

The $1.01 million ($158,000 for automated/touchless bathrooms and doors, and improved sanitizing; $856,000 for ionizers) in COVID-19 enhancements were funded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF), and approved by the North Dakota Emergency Commission and the North Dakota Budget Section Interim Committee.

The North Dakota State Capitol complex COVID-19 enhancements will be completed by the end of the year.