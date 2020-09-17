Regional Crack Sealing Project in Bradford and Sullivan Counties

Montoursville, PA – A regional crack sealing project will take place in Bradford and Sullivan Counties.

On Monday, September 21, the contractor, Annseal, Inc., will begin crack sealing projects throughout Bradford and Sullivan Counties. Work will be performed during daylight hours and is expected to be completed by December 18, weather permitting.

Crack sealing will be performed on the following routes:

Bradford County: Route 6, Route 220, Route 409, Route 4001, Route 4004, Route 4020, Route 4024

Sullivan County: Route 220 and Route 487.

This will be a mobile operation with alternating lane restrictions with flagging. Routes with four lanes will have alternating lane closures of the right (driving) and left (passing) lanes as the work is being performed. Motorists should be alert and watch for changing traffic patterns.

Annseal, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $528,100 project.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

