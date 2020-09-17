Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 956 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,113 in the last 365 days.

- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (September 6-12)

SALT LAKE CITY (September 17, 2020) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 4,193 for the week of September 6-12, 2020 with a total of $39,135,890 of benefits paid. There were 50,025 continued claims filed during that same week.

 

New Unemployment Insurance Claims - September 6-12

Traditional Benefits

% Change

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

% Change

Extended

Benefits

% Change

09/06 to 09/12

2,298

709

1,186

Week Prior

(08/30 to 09/05)

2,612

-12%

765

-7.11%

1,159

2.3%

Continued Unemployment Insurance Claims - September 6-12

Traditional Benefits

% Change

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

% Change

Extended

Benefits

% Change

09/06 to 09/12

35,649

5,340

9,036

Week Prior

(08/30 to 09/05)

40,782

-12.6%

5,430

-1.711%

8,449

6.9%

New and Continued Claim Comparison

Current Week / Previous Week / 2019 Weekly Average

Total New Claims and Benefits Paid

March 15 to September 12, 2020

Current Week 

(08/30 - 09/05)

Previous Week 

(08/30 - 09/05)

2019 Weekly Average

Traditional

(State)

PUA

(Federal)

Extended

(Federal)

New Claims

4,193

4,563

1,131

235,719

46,191

17,844

Continued Claims

50,025

54,661

8,856

$490,677,391

$55,084,217

$31,768,419

$600 Stimulus

(Expired July 25, 2020)

$845,234,467

Lost Wages Assistance

(Expired September 5, 2020)

$24,460,200

 

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of September 5, 2020 was 3,735. A total of 13,290 met the same criteria during the previous week. 

“We are happy to report that the first three weeks of Lost Wages Assistance began to be paid last week and the final three weeks of benefits began this week,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services.  “Lost Wages Assistance is one of eight new federal programs that have been successfully stood up by the Unemployment Insurance Division since mid-March to help Utahns that have seen their employment disrupted due to this pandemic.”   

Lost Wages Assistance is only available to each state for a total of six weeks. The six week period runs from July 26, 2020 through September 5, 2020. The limit of six weeks is a result of high state participation and capped funding availability to the program. Individuals are eligible if their weekly unemployment benefit amount was at least $100, they were eligible for one of the standard unemployment programs during the applicable time period and they were unemployed or partially unemployed as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Benefits will be automatically calculated and distributed during the month of September based on unemployment claims already received; individuals do not need to call or apply separately for this benefit. 

New Claims (Weekly)

Continued Claims (Weekly)

If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

###

You just read:

- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (September 6-12)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.