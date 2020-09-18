Jumio and ASAPP Partner to Deliver eKYC and Remote Onboarding Services for the Canadian Credit Union Market
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jumio, the leading provider of AI-powered end-to-end identity verification and eKYC solutions, and ASAPP Financial Technology, Canada’s most complete omnichannel experience platform, today announced their new strategic partnership in connection with the upcoming ASAPP 11.0 release.
ASAPP 11.0, launching later this year, will include significant user experience and user interface enhancements that continue to support and elevate ASAPP’s unique omnichannel account and lending origination solution. As part of this series of enhancements, ASAPP selected Jumio for its cutting-edge biometrics and AI solutions for online identity verification. With the introduction of Jumio’s industry leading technology, ASAPP will now deliver the capability for Canadian credit unions to meet FINTRAC KYC and AML compliance through the real-time scanning of provincial drivers’ licenses or Canadian passports.
“We are very excited to partner with ASAPP and bring our biometrics solution to Canadian credit unions,” said Dean Hickman-Smith, Jumio’s chief revenue officer. “As Canadian credit unions continue to embrace digital transformation, driven by both the expectations of their members and accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, ASAPP, powered with Jumio, delivers the ability to open new accounts and lending products anytime, anywhere and in a matter of minutes.”
After reviewing solution options and undertaking a technical deep dive with the Jumio team, ASAPP chose Jumio due to its ability to combine biometrics and AI technology and deliver results in a matter of seconds.
“ASAPP’s mission is to partner with Canadian financial institutions as they compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions,” said Steve Sauve, ASAPP’s chief product officer. “With Jumio we are able to deliver a broader range of innovative identity verification options, including rapid biometric identification, and support our credit union Client-Partners. Our team is well underway with development and we will be delivering the solution in-market this December.”
Jumio’s technology will also be featured at ASAPP’s upcoming fall Partner Forum, including a virtual demo.
About Jumio
When identity matters, trust Jumio. Jumio’s mission is to make the internet a safer place by protecting the ecosystems of businesses through a unified, end-to-end identity verification and eKYC platform. The Jumio KYX Platform offers a range of identity proofing services to accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust from account opening to ongoing transaction monitoring.
Leveraging advanced technology including AI, biometrics, machine learning, liveness detection and automation, Jumio helps organizations fight fraud, onboard good customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC, AML and GDPR. Jumio has verified more than 250 million identities issued by over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions. Jumio’s solutions are used by leading companies in the financial services, sharing economy, digital currency, retail, travel and online gaming sectors. Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.
About ASAPP Financial Technology
ASAPP delivers Custom Experience Software and Digital Agency Services that create sustainable competitive advantages for regulated financial service providers as they compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. ASAPP OXP is Canada’s most complete omnichannel experience platform for the financial services industry. For more information, visit asappbanking.com.
