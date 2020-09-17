Have you submitted your MMP Annual Update using eMMP?

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
If you haven’t been using the online manure management plan application, eMMP, then why not give it a try! The eMMP is easy to use--streamlining the annual short form update submittal and payment process. What took hours (including the drive to the county office for a signature), now takes minutes.  

Consider joining the majority of producers (more than 70 percent) who are using the eMMP. If you want to get started or learn more about the emmp process, please visit https://www.iowadnr.gov/emmp

In addition, DNR staff at your local field office are available to help you get started.

