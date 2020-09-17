Fast Oil Analysis for Mining Operations Delivers ROI

TestOil offers comprehensive lubricant analysis for mining that significantly reduces downtime for very expensive equipment operating in harsh conditions.

TestOil, the industry leader in same day oil analysis, offers comprehensive lubricant analysis for mining that significantly reduces downtime for very expensive equipment operating in some of the world's harshest conditions.

The biggest concerns in maintaining mining equipment health are wear and contamination. This equipment operates in demanding environmental conditions: continually exposed to the ingress of metals, site dust and dirt; and operating for long hours in often extreme temperatures. Because TestOil promises same day results for all routine tests, mining operations can be confident that any anomalies will be caught in time to be corrected before damage occurs.

For mining, maintenance costs account for a large portion of operating expenses—anywhere from 25%-60%. On the low end, these maintenance costs include regular oil analysis. On the high end, these costs include replacing very expensive parts and the associated downtime. Ultimately, the average time between asset failures and the cost per horsepower hour are two important performance indicators for mining operations that regular oil analysis can significantly improve.

Routine and advanced TestOil fluid analysis will pick up the issues that affect mining equipment the most such as coolant leaks, incompatible oil, water condensation, high oxidation and wear metals. These are small problems to begin with, but if undetected and unmitigated will amplify to destroy complete systems. TestOil offers Analytical Ferrography at no charge if routine test results warrant it.

Companies involved in every stage of the mining process, from drill and blast to load and haul to processing to stockpiling to transport, need the assurance that their equipment will perform reliability and that their oil analysis program will provide quantifiable return. TestOil can provide that confidence.

TestOil President Mary Messuti said, “Since we are headquartered in the heart of the mining belt and offer fast international shipping, mining companies can get samples to us quickly where we can turn them around the same day. Time-wise there is very little difference between what we offer and in-house oil analysis. Results-wise there is a big difference. We have experienced oil analysis experts able to identify the obvious and less obvious issues and provide critical advice. In the end, that expertise is the best protection against equipment downtime and failure.”

With more than 30 years of experience in the oil analysis industry, TestOil focuses exclusively on assisting industrial facilities with reducing maintenance costs and avoiding unexpected downtime through oil analysis program implementation. As industry experts in diagnosing oil-related issues in equipment such as turbines, hydraulics, gearboxes, pumps, compressors and diesel generators, TestOil provides customers with a guarantee of same-day turnaround on all routine testing. With in-house, certified training professionals, TestOil offers lubrication and oil analysis training, private onsite training, certification training and exams, and educational webinars. Learn more about oil analysis results by downloading the e-book, Get the Picture. For more information on partnering with TestOil on oil analysis programs or training opportunities visit www.testoil.com. Contact: 216-251-2510; sales@testoil.com.