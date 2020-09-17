HPC Servers, Clusters with AMD MI50 GPU for Government and Enterprise

Koi Computers is integrating HPC technology with AMD’s groundbreaking MI50 computer card—delivering outstanding performance for AI and HPC applications.

CHICAGO, ILL., U.S., September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Koi Computers, one of the leading complete HPC server, cluster and workstation providers, is integrating HPC technology with AMD’s groundbreaking MI50 computer card—delivering outstanding performance for AI, deep learning and high performance computing applications.

The MI50 accelerator is designed with optimized deep learning operations, exceptional double precision performance and hyper-fast HBM2 memory delivering 1 TB/s memory bandwidth speeds. Key Features of AMD’s Radeon Instinct MI50 include:

• Based on “Vega 7nm” Technology with 60 supercharged Compute Units (3840 Stream Processors)

• Up to 53 TOPS INT8 Performance for Inference Workloads

• Up to 26.5 TFLOPS FP16 and 13.3 TFLOPS FP32 Performance for Training Workloads

• Up to 6.6 TFLOPS Double Precision for HPC

• 16 GB or 32 GB Ultra-fast HBM2 ECC Memory with up to 1 TB/s Memory Bandwidth

• The World’s First PCIe Gen 4 x16 Capable GPU

• AMD Infinity Fabric™ Link – up to 184 GB/s peer-to-peer GPU communication speeds

• ROCm Open Ecosystem

AMD’s next-gen HPC solutions, including the MI50 accelerator, are designed to deliver optimal compute density and performance per node. They also have the efficiency required to handle massively parallel data-intensive codes along with a powerful, flexible solution for general purpose HPC deployments.

Koi Computers fully leverages the AMD MI50 with expertly engineered servers and clusters that are optimized for each client’s specific needs—always looking at the best way to meet the client’s current demands and designing for future expansion. The company has successfully deployed small to multi-million dollar clusters and placed several clusters on the Top 500 Supercomputer List.

Koi Computers Federal Business Development Manager Catherine Ho said, “We have been providing leading-edge AMD products such as the MI50 to our government and private enterprise clients for over 25 years. AMD works hard to develop products that continually deliver the kind of advantages that are essential to today’s market.”

To learn more visit: https://koicomputers.com/amd-mi50/

Headquartered in Greater Chicago since 1995, Koi Computers has been working with top technology manufacturers to deliver scalable high performance computing and technology solutions that improve efficiency, reliability and speed. The company’s world-class engineering team specializes in building custom IT solutions that accommodate today’s needs and tomorrow’s vision with services that include performance benchmarking and outstanding support. Koi Computers has a strong track record of developing, building and deploying HPC technology for the U.S. Federal Government with satisfactory ratings in CPARS and Past Performance. The company is a Prime Contract Holder of the GSA IT Schedule 70, NASA SEWP V, and NITAAC CIO-CS contracts. To learn more, call: 888-LOVE-KOI (888-568-3564); email: sales@koicomputers.com or visit https://www.koicomputers.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.