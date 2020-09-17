Diamond Infrastructure Development Introduces The World’s First Energy Efficient Proprietary “Hydroelectric Energy Grid”

A new article by La Fenêtre Magazine, examins different energy production methods and highlights an approach to create energy that is actually sustainable.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new article by La Fenêtre Magazine, examins different energy production methods and highlights an approach to create energy that is actually sustainable.

This investigative article exposes the truth behind our current "green" energy production methods, such as solar and wind, and shines a light on the environmental damage that they're causing. In the search of a truly green and clean energy production system, La Fenêtre identifies Diamond Infrastructure Development, Inc. which is bringing a unique, dam-free hydroelectric system to the market. This system creates habitats, freshwater, and produce hydroelectric energy. learn more about this new system here.

--------------------------------

I have a grave concern with the current direction that the renewable energy industry is taking. Headliner technologies like wind and solar are giving the industry a bad name. Even hydroelectric dams, which were once seen as the “anchor-man” in the energy tug-of-war, are proving to be poor performers. In addition, the storage technologies, without which most renewable concepts cannot be viable, are ridden with issues.

What issues are we talking about? So-called “green” energy isn’t green, clean, or socially responsible. The norms of what most perceive around what renewable energy is and its purpose for being are largely flawed.

Hydroelectric power, an apparent leader in energy provision, thought to be both economical and sustainable, brings its own threats and complications through the use of immense retention dams and expansive reservoirs. The atmospheric impacts alone are significant. Hydroelectric dams produce significant amounts of carbon dioxide and methane, and in some cases produce more of these greenhouse gases than power plants running on fossil fuels, whether due to the manufacture and use of millions of tons of reinforced concrete, the impact to local habitats for miles of roads, tunnels and hundreds of acres of excavation, or the off-gassing of methane due to the rotting of submerged vegetation.

The socioeconomic threats that hydroelectric dams can impose are stunning, to say the least. A case in point is the Three Gorges Dam in China. A tsunami-like wave from a breach would spell death for 100 million people, displace over 400 million residents, and wipe out millions of acres of farmland, imposing risk of famine-like conditions for 20% of the world’s population. Anyone living in the vicinity of these structures, regardless of their size, faces these threats. Currently, hydroelectric stations exist in at least 34 of the 50 states in the U.S.

The SeaDog Wave Energy Carousel Systems can be configured to deliver from single gigawatts to hundreds of GW’s of grid active/on-demand energy along with integrated storage. These systems with their usable stored energy or flowing power have the added versatility and functionality of creating desalination, a value-added benefit. Another feature of this system allows the pressurized transmission lines to be branch-able and stepped down to capillary supplies to drive kW-class, localized micro-hydro systems. The overall liquid grid system proprietary concept embraces the full spectrum, catering to industrial applications right down to residential use, all from the same offshore array and common source of ocean energy. These systems provide a new and effective “Energy Transmission and Distribution Grid.”

Kenneth W. Welch Jr. explains how his inventions will save the planet and our children’s future in a new documentary.

Taking the State of Maine as a case in point, which has an annual power consumption of 11.6 TWh, they have to import nearly 25% of their power from Canada and nearly two-thirds of Maine households use fuel oil for heating; three of the top four sources of energy are natural gas, fuel oil, and gasoline. If using offshore wind to meet their power needs, it would require well over 300 wind turbines covering over 300 square miles of the ocean and employing hundreds of miles of high voltage cable. Or in terms of solar panels, would cover about 120 square miles of territory.

Read the full article at: https://medium.com/@editor_lafenetre/the-taproot-of-the-new-blue-economy-61197669476b

Learn more about this new technology: https://youtu.be/_gmQTyVL5Fo

Learn more about Diamond Infrastructure Development: https://youtu.be/Yr4PZiPiWMI

Diamond Infrastructure Development: : http://diamondinfrastructuredevelopment.com/

Dam Free Hydroelectric Tech: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/516460958/kenneth-w-welch-jr-inventor-dam-free-

SeaDog Technical Evaluation: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1B1AepCNOjrgupESnDv6gVzWzRc2rQDZh/view

