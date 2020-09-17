Advancement Project National Office Welcomes Jorge Vasquez to Head Its Power & Democracy Project Ahead of 2020 Election
Nationally Recognized Voting Rights Expert Will Lead Racial Justice Organization’s 2020 Election StrategyWASHINGTON, DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Washington, D.C .— Racial justice and civil rights organization Advancement Project National Office is pleased to welcome Jorge Luis Vasquez Jr., as the new Director of the organization’s Power and Democracy Project ahead of the November elections. As Director, Vasquez will lead a dynamic team of attorneys and advocates in protecting the voting rights of people of color, combating voter suppression, and supporting grassroots campaigns to restore voting rights to Returning Citizens. The team will also work to counter voter disinformation and advocate for voter accommodations with election officials in the final 53 days before the election.
“I am excited to lead such a diverse and passionate team of professionals who are all committed to dismantling systemic and institutional racism in our voting system,” Vasquez said. “We’ve seen states close polling locations, purge voter rolls, enforce strict voter ID requirements, and impose exact match signature requirements amidst the coronavirus pandemic. These voter suppression strategies are aimed at keeping Black and Brown voters and the poor from casting a ballot. Working with our partners on the ground, I look forward to combating these tactics and ensuring every voter can vote in a free, fair and safe election.”
Vasquez’s team will work in six priority states including Florida, Georgia, Virginia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Arizona during the final days of the election. The team will also launch a Get Out The Vote Campaign centered on young voters of color this fall.
“Jorge’s civil rights and voting rights experience make him a natural fit to lead our Power & Democracy Project,” said Judith Browne Dianis, Executive Director at Advancement Project National Office. “I’m confident that with Jorge at the helm, Advancement Project and its partners will have a major impact in expanding voting access.”
Vasquez brings over 20 years of experience in civil rights and voting rights to Advancement Project National Office. He has been recognized for his work as a national civil rights lawyer, policy influencer, and democracy expert. Prior to joining Advancement Project National Office, Vasquez was Associate Counsel with LatinoJustice PRLDEF, where he maintained a civil rights litigation portfolio focused on issues such as voting rights, the 2020 Census and criminal justice reform.
Vasquez has been featured as a legal expert on CNN, ABC Live, NPR, NBC Telemundo, Univision, Spectrum News 1, and has been an opinion contributor to USA Today, The Hill and other digital and print news outlets.
Vasquez is a graduate of the Temple University Beasley School of Law where he obtained his LL.M in Trial and Advocacy, and Seton Hall University of Law where be obtained his J.D. He is currently a Harvard Institute of Politics Fellow, a 2020 Council of Urban Professionals fellow, and the Chair of the Voting Rights Section with the Hispanic Nation Bar Association.
Advancement Project National Office, founded in 1999, is a next-generation, multi-racial civil rights organization with a mission to fulfill America’s promise of a caring, inclusive, and just democracy.
