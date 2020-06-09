Celebrities Team Up With Activists For Town Hall To Bring Attention To Lost Story of Breonna Taylor
"Black-ish" Star Tracee Ellis Ross, "Grey's Anatomy's" Ellen Pompeo, Sterling K. Brown of "This Is Us" to release demands, urge the nation to #SayHerNameWASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hollywood will lend its hand for the call of racial justice tonight as activists, national advocates and celebrities, led by “Grey’s Anatomy” actor and activist Jesse Williams host #SayHerName: A National Town Hall for Breonna Taylor, Tuesday, June 9 at 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT on Facebook and YouTube to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, 26, who, too, was killed by police in Louisville, KY, and to also urge everyone to #SayHerName.
WHO: CELEBRITIES INCLUDING ELLEN POMPEO OF "GREY'S ANATOMY", OSCAR WINNER REGINA KING, "BLACK-ISH" STAR TRACEE ELLIS ROSS, EMMY WINNER STERLING K. BROWN OF "THIS IS US", ADVANCEMENT PROJECT NATIONAL OFFICE, BLACK LIVES MATTER- LOUISVILLE, BLACK WOMXN FOR, MOVEMENT FOR BLACK LIVES (M4BL)
WHAT: #SAYHERNAME: NATIONAL TOWN HALL FOR BREONNA TAYLOR, AND CALL TO ACTION
WHEN: TUESDAY, JUNE 9 7:30-9P ET/4:30-6P PT
WHERE: FACEBOOK, YOUTUBE (ADVANCEMENT PROJECT, THE ROOT, BLACK WOMXN FOR)
WHY: CALL ATTENTION TO THE UNJUST KILLING OF BREONNA TAYLOR BY POLICE, DEMAND JUSTICE
Advancement Project National Office, Black Lives Matter – Louisville, Black Womxn For and the Movement for Black Lives (M4BL) are partnering to explain why Louisville Metro Police Department cops should be charged for illegally entering Breonna Taylor’s home and killing her while she was sleeping in her bed. Championing the charge are celebrities and influencers: Tracee Ellis Ross; Sterling K. Brown; Ellen Pompeo; Jay Ellis; Regina King; Chandra Wilson; Tessa Thompson; and Jesse Williams. The event will be live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube by Advancement Project National Office, The Root and Black Womxn For.
Celebrities and influencers will also unveil a series of calls to action including a petition demanding justice for Breonna Taylor. The National Town Hall for Breonna Taylor will stream just before Oprah Winfrey’s two-day town hall on race, “Where do we go from here” featuring Black thought leaders.
Taylor's death was part of a string of fatal shootings of Black people across the country by police this year. While inroads to justice have been made for George Floyd and Ahmad Aubrey as charges have been filed against their killers, Taylor's story has been lost in the media and her killers remain free.
The event will be streamed at the following locations:
Facebook.com/advancementproject
YouTube.com/ AdvProjectdc
Facebook.com/theroot
Facebook.com/BlackWomxnFor/
Advancement Project National Office, founded in 1999, is a next-generation, multi-racial civil rights organization with a mission to fulfill America’s promise of a caring, inclusive and just democracy.
Zerline Hughes Spruill
Advancement Project National Office
+1 202-487-0967
email us here