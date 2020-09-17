SOLBERG AVENUE BRIDGE APPROACH SLAB WORK

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, September 16, 2020 Contact: Kristi Sandal, Public Information Officer, 605.773.7179

SIOUX FALLS, SD - The South Dakota Department of Transportation will be working on the Solberg Avenue overpass structure over I-229 in Sioux Falls starting Thursday, Sept. 17.

The contractor will be replacing the bridge approach concrete pavement on each end of the bridge. This work will provide a smoother transition between the approach slab and the bridge deck.

Traffic will be maintained over the structure with lane closures.

Motorists are reminded to be aware of suddenly slowing and stopped traffic, as well as construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane.

T&R Contracting, LLC is the prime contractor on this $276,276 project that has an Oct. 16, 2020 completion date.

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511.

