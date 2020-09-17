Middlesex Barracks/Theft seeking information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A303992

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 09/16/2020/sometime overnight

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dog Pond Rd, Woodbury, VT

VIOLATION: Larceny

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Justin Brown

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/17/2020, Justin Brown reported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks that someone had stolen an American Flag, and a Thin Blue Line Flag from the front yard of his residence, located on Dog Pond Rd, in the town of Woodbury, VT sometime over the previous night. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Casey Ross at the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks.

Respectfully,

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov