Middlesex Barracks/Theft seeking information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A303992
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 09/16/2020/sometime overnight
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dog Pond Rd, Woodbury, VT
VIOLATION: Larceny
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Justin Brown
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/17/2020, Justin Brown reported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks that someone had stolen an American Flag, and a Thin Blue Line Flag from the front yard of his residence, located on Dog Pond Rd, in the town of Woodbury, VT sometime over the previous night. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Casey Ross at the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks.
Respectfully,
Trooper Casey Ross
Vermont State Police
“A” Troop – Middlesex
1080 U.S. Route 2,
Middlesex, VT 05602
PH: (802) 229-9191
FX: (802) 229-2648
Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov