Sen. Hough Named 2020 Business Champion

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield, has been named a 2020 Business Champion by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The Business Champion designation recognizes state lawmakers who supported policies during the 2020 Legislative Session to grow our economy and make Missouri a more competitive place to do business.

“It is an honor to be recognized for the second year in a row,” Sen. Hough said. “As strong an advocate for education as I am, I also realize how important our small businesses are to our state, especially in the world we live in right now. It is a privilege to fight for our great small business owners every day.”

During the 2020 legislative session, Sen. Hough sponsored pro-business legislation to create industrial manufacturing enhancement zones, increase opportunities for business owners and reduce red tape and regulations for businesses. Senator Hough also serves as vice-chair for the Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee, which overseas passing a balanced budget for Missouri each year.

“Despite the challenges they faced this year, the Missouri General Assembly was successful in passing several pro-business policies during the 2020 legislative session. We applaud our Business Champions for their leadership and commitment to advance legislation that will help our state prosper both now and in the foreseeable future,” Missouri Chamber President and CEO Daniel P. Mehan said.

###