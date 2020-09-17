Converge Technologies to Steer Wright State Applied Research Corporation’s New Tech-Focused Pre-Accelerator
The ultimate goal of the program is to identify burgeoning high-tech projects that strongly fit with current market needs and help those programs come to fruition.”DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Applications are open for the final 2020 tech-based cohort of Wright State Applied Research Corporation’s (WSARC) Early Risers Academy: a free, pre-accelerator program designed to guide aspiring entrepreneurs from startup idea to business launch.
WSARC is a proud partner of the Launch Dayton community. The Early Risers Academy is one of many entrepreneurial programs provided by WSARC to support the Launch Dayton community, which exists to support all Daytonians building businesses. The Early Risers Academy is funded through grants from the US Department of Defense, Office of Economic Adjustment and Ohio Third Frontier’s Entrepreneurial Services Provider Program.
Academy cohorts will include entrepreneurs selected via an application process, who will be required to commit four to six hours a week to coursework. The final 2020 technology cohort will launch virtually on October 6th from 5:30 to 8:30 pm and will recur for 10 weeks. The cohort is steered by Converge Technologies - an engineering and business advisory firm that helps companies develop and commercialize novel technologies. Cohort graduates will pitch and compete for a $1,000 prize to fund their product launch.
“From Air Force and university research labs to urban kitchens and garages, innovation is a force in Dayton,” said KeAnna Daniels, project manager at WSARC. “Our diverse entrepreneurs are developing new technologies and processes and we’re excited to offer these tech-focused cohorts to help them reach the world.”
The cohort will receive education in an array of topics specific to STEM-focused entrepreneurship, such as: prototype development, designing for end users, large-scale manufacturing, business management, startup financing, seed and early-stage funding, venture capital investments and capital acquisition. Early Risers Academy is based on the business-building curriculum Kauffman FastTrac that is designed by the Kauffman Foundation - the country’s preeminent entrepreneurship-building organization.
Eric Wagner, Converge Technologies’ co-founder and chief strategy officer, and CEO of Converge Ventures - a high-tech start-up model that helps early-stage companies fund, develop, and commercialize their products, will be the program’s primary in-class instructor and facilitator. Wagner is an experienced instructor and mentor to engineers, and has served as the associate director at the Center for Design and Manufacturing Excellence at the Ohio State University and as an adjunct instructor for the I-Corps@Ohio program.
“The ultimate goal of the program is to identify burgeoning high-tech projects that strongly fit with current market needs and help those programs come to fruition,” said Wagner. “Dayton is known for its innovation and we are excited to support the growth of its technology startups.”
A host of guest speakers will offer specialized insight throughout the course on seed and early-stage funding, including: Harry Friedberg, partner and capital-raising expert at New York-based business advisory firm BX3. The course will also include one-on-one coaching and instruction. John Bair, CEO of Converge Technologies, will consult on engineering and manufacturing details with each participant.
Program applications are available at: http://bit.ly/EarlyRisersAcademy2020.
About WSARC
WSARC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established in 2011, that is affiliated with, but separate from Wright State University. WSARC was designed to provide efficient and effective contracting, security, and research administration services for Wright State Research Institute (WSRI) , Wright State University (WSU), and the State of Ohio. The WSARC provides administration and oversight of a large number of government and defense contacts, while WSRI performs the scientific work associated with those contracts.
About Converge Technologies
Converge Technologies is a commercial engineering and business advisory services firm created to support efficient commercialization of innovative technologies. The company was created around the efficient utilization of leveraged resources, both internal and external, to support successful design, prototyping, product development, and manufacturing of novel innovation. Converge Technologies, along with BX3, recently established Converge Ventures - an innovative new start-up creation company founded by successful and seasoned technology commercialization professionals. Converge Ventures’ proprietary model addresses the problems that commonly plague start-ups with a proven, repeatable process that curates the key elements needed for successful and profitable ventures. More at convergetechs.com and convergevc.com
About Launch Dayton
Launch Dayton is a community of regional entrepreneurial support organizations. The Launch Dayton partnership believes everyone, regardless of their background, should have the opportunity to determine their own economic prosperity and therefore exists to support and inspire all Daytonians who are building businesses. Launch Dayton partners collaborate to build an easily accessible environment, run high-caliber programming, and connect a network of champions, mentors, and resource providers.
