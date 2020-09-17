Murray Challenges Carney to A Series of Six Debates

Calls for Two Debates in Each County

Delaware has three counties, so why not two debates in each county between now and Election Day” — Julianne Murray

SEAFORD, DE, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Republican gubernatorial nominee, Julianne Murray, challenged Democrat John Carney to a series of six debates between now and Election Day. Murray called for two debates in each of Delaware’s three counties. She said this election offers voters a clear choice for the state’s direction and both candidates owe it to the voters to speak directly to them rather than hide behind soundbites and advertising. She welcomes the chance for the voters to hear the dueling plans and hopes John Carney will accept the challenge. Murray says she believes in transparency and good government, and John Carney, despite his record in limiting Freedom of Information Act requests until after the COVID State of Emergency is lifted, claims he is for the same, so there should be no reason for him to decline the series of debates. She said John Carney should welcome the challenge to defend his record that has led to record unemployment and a vote of no confidence by law enforcement associations.

“I believe that both John Carney and I owe it to Delawareans to give them a clear and unvarnished debate of our policy differences and allow the voters to decide which policies will benefit them and provide for a safer and more prosperous Delaware,” said Julianne Murray. “Delaware has three counties, so why not two debates in each county between now and Election Day?”

“I hope that the John Carney will accept this debate challenge,” concluded Murray. “What could be better than a series of debates on the issues that Delaware faces and the best way forward, unless John Carney is afraid to defend his record that has crippled our economy and turned his back on law

