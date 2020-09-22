CountingWorks PRO Launches TeleAccountant™: Browser-Based HD Video Tool for Contactless Client Engagements
The user-friendly tool empowers tax and accounting pros to adapt in a post-pandemic world, offering clients easy meeting options from anywhere and any deviceNEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CountingWorks PRO, the industry-leading accountant marketing company, today unveiled TeleAccountant™: a proprietary new tool for tax and accounting professionals to offer seamless HD video meetings to their clients.
“Contactless appointments have become the preferred method for client interviews,'' said Lee Reams II, CountingWorks PRO co-founder and CEO. “By creating a browser-based tool, we have taken the complexity out of getting clients online without technical issues. TeleAccountant™ breaks through the location barrier for attracting and onboarding new clients.”
The team estimates that up to 50% of tax and accounting clients will now prefer remote, virtual meetings versus face-to-face. Knowing the pains of using multiple tools and users (with apps like Zoom), they decided to create a solution that would check all the boxes for CPAs, EAs, bookkeepers, and tax professionals.
Over 10,000 tax and accounting professionals trust CountingWorks PRO to safeguard their reputations and showcase their expertise online. The launch of TeleAccountant™ will accelerate market expansion and help professionals differentiate their firms in the eyes of consumers in the digital age.
Beyond the browser-based HD video calling tool, TeleAccountant™ features also include screen share, secure document sharing, digital workflows, a secure client portal, E-Sign and KBA compliance, easy online appointment scheduling, and much more – all without the pro or client needing to download any apps or software to their device.
To celebrate the launch, CountingWorks PRO is offering new subscribers a 20% discount on monthly subscriptions for their first three months, on top of waiving the standard setup fee. Mention code “WEB20” at checkout.
It's never been easier for tax and accounting professionals to take their practice virtual and offer convenience and security to all clients. Welcome to TeleAccountant™ by CountingWorks PRO.
For more information on TeleAccountant™, please visit www.countingworkspro.com/learn-more or call 1-800-442-2477.
