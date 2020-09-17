Fruit & Seeded Crackers for Three
Australian family owned and run business, Tucker’s Natural has recently launched a range of premium dark rye flour Fruit and Seeded Crackers into WoolworthsADELAIDE, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australian family owned and run business, Tucker’s Natural has recently launched a range of premium dark rye flour Fruit and Seeded Crackers into Woolworths stores nationally.
The newly released Fruit & Seeded Range consists of 3 fruit and seed combinations.
Apricot, Linseed & Sunflower
Mixed Berry, Poppy & Pepita
Blueberry, Chia & Sunflower
Filled with the goodness of real fruit and seeds, these crackers will both stimulate and satisfy the taste buds with a combination of savoury and sweet tones. They are a healthier alternative to the run of the mill sweet biscuits available on grocery shelves.
All varieties are Vegan, non-GMO, yeast free, palm oil free and provide a source of fibre.
Healthy and gourmet snack foods are projected to account for a larger proportion of the Snack Food Manufacturing industry's revenue over the next five years.
Healthier snack foods are expected to make up a greater share of consumer snacking habits.
and are more likely to take share off products that are viewed by consumers as “less healthy”, like conventional potato chips, according to IBIS World on Snack Food Manufacturing in Australia outlook
“The leading supermarket chains have recognized these changing consumer trends. We worked with Woolworths to develop and deliver a healthier sweet/savoury cracker more in tune with current consumer needs”, said Managing Director Sam Tucker.
With consumers looking for “better for you” snacking options, this new range fits the bill.
It also works as an accompaniment to cheese, so it is very versatile for both snacking and entertaining.” said Sam
The range will also be rolled out to Independent retailers nationally.
Tucker’s Natural Fruit & Seeded Crackers 100g have an RRP of $4.00
ABOUT TUCKER’S NATURAL
“Tucker’s Natural vision is simple- Better, naturally!” said owner, Sam Tucker. “We produce all-natural snacks that complement our customers healthy lifestyles. Always delivering on exceptional taste and with the aim of contributing positively to our customer’s lives.
Our brand is aligned with the changing demands of consumer snacking- all-natural, healthier, gourmet, functionality, premium, provenance, Australian owned and made, non-GMO, environmental responsibility, and food safe practices.
This is reflected in our brand packaging, with a personal message from me on the back of most of our packaging plus a picture of my beautiful family- Cindy, my very supportive partner and wife and our three boys, Zak, Axel and Jordan. Cindy and I believe in what we do, encouraged by what we want for our children which is a better and healthier world,” said Sam.
13 years ago, Sam Tucker with his wife Cindy, started the Tucker’s Natural Gourmet Cracker brand based on their personal philosophy of healthier quality eating.
Sam is a qualified chef and a graduate of the ICHM (International College of Hotel Management) enabling him to develop a product that supported this philosophy.
From the first range of Gourmet Crackers it has expanded to include Gluten Free Bites, Gourmet Bites, Fibre Packed Snack Crackers, Fruit Bites, Cheese & Cracker Snacks, Cracker & Dips Snacks and Fruit Pastes. Today it has added Artisan Crackers, Fruit and Seeded Crackers and the Australian Deli Lavosh ranges.
Based in Seaton, South Australia, this family owned business is a staunch supporter of other Australian businesses, sourcing where at all possible from local suppliers.
Any queries please contact Sam Tucker on 0417 736 522 or Diana Swanson on 0418 712 320
diana@tuckersnatural.com.au
www.tuckersnatural.com.au
www.facebook.com/tuckersnatural/
www.instagram.com/tuckersnatural/
Pictures of Fruit & Seeded Crackers click on this link https://app.box.com/s/ko49s1t3wpa4r29jyg1nlh6ez6bmkwms
