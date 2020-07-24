Cracking local Australian flavours
Local South Australian family owned business, Tucker’s Natural has been cracking on to develop Artisan Crackers with a local flavour.
We produce all-natural snacks that complement our customers healthy lifestyles. Always delivering on exceptional taste and with the aim of contributing positively to our customer's lives."
— Sam Tucker
Australian family owned and run business, Tucker’s Natural has been cracking on to launch their latest range into Coles supermarkets nationally, in response to changing consumer needs.
The newly released Artisan Range consists of 5 varieties and was developed exclusively for Coles. There is an exciting taste sensation for everyone including Hummus, Rosemary Linseed & Rock Salt, Tomato & Basil, Five Seed and Lemon Myrtle & Pepper. They are all Vegetarian with Five Seed being Vegan. All varieties are non-GMO, yeast free and palm oil free and a source of fibre.
Healthy and gourmet snack foods are projected to account for a larger proportion of the Snack Food Manufacturing industry's revenue over the next five years.
Healthier snack foods are expected to make up a greater share of consumer snacking habits.
and are more likely to take share off products that are viewed by consumers as “less healthy”, like conventional potato chips, according to IBIS World on Snack Food Manufacturing in Australia outlook
“The leading supermarket chains have recognized these changing consumer trends We worked with Coles to deliver a cracker range more in tune with current consumer needs”, said Managing Director Sam Tucker.
“Coles also recognised that consumers are looking for Australian owned and made products, that have provenance tracing, as well as brands that they can trust to consume safely and who take environmental responsibility seriously. Tucker’s Natural ticks all of these boxes,” said Sam.
As an example, Tucker’s Natural takes pride in using local ingredients, and sourced the Lemon Myrtle, used in the Lemon Myrtle and Pepper Artisan Cracker, from Tumbeela Native Bushfoods in the Adelaide Hills. It is a hand crushed product, from leaves grown in the orchards of Ewa and Warren Jones. It has an exquisite flavour unlike lemon, limes, or lemon grass. Tumbeela also has a fan in world class chef Jock Zonfrillo.
Tucker’s Natural Artisan Crackers have an RRP of $4.00
ABOUT TUCKER’S NATURAL
“Tucker’s Natural vision is simple- Better, naturally!” said owner, Sam Tucker. “We produce all-natural snacks that complement our customers healthy lifestyles. Always delivering on exceptional taste and with the aim of contributing positively to our customer’s lives.
Our brand is aligned with the changing demands of consumer snacking- all-natural, healthier, gourmet, functionality, premium, provenance, Australian owned and made, non-GMO, environmental responsibility, and food safe practices.
This is reflected in our brand packaging, with a personal message from me on the back of most of our packaging plus a picture of my beautiful family- Cindy, my very supportive partner and wife and our three boys, Zak, Axel and Jordan. Cindy and I believe in what we do, encouraged by what we want for our children which is a better and healthier world,” said Sam.
13 years ago, Sam Tucker with his wife Cindy, started the Tucker’s Natural Gourmet Cracker brand based on their personal philosophy of healthier quality eating.
Sam is a qualified chef and a graduate of the ICHM (International College of Hotel Management) enabling him to develop a product that supported this philosophy.
From the first range of Gourmet Crackers it has expanded to include Gluten Free Bites, Gourmet Bites, Fibre Packed Snack Crackers, Fruit Bites, Cheese & Cracker Snacks, Cracker & Dips Snacks and Fruit Pastes. Today it has added Artisan Crackers, Fruit and Seeded Crackers and the Australian Deli Lavosh ranges.
Based in Seaton, South Australia, this family owned business is a staunch supporter of other Australian businesses, sourcing where at all possible from local suppliers.
Any queries please contact Sam Tucker on 0417 736 522 or Diana Swanson on 0418 712 320
diana@tuckersnatural.com.au
www.tuckersnatural.com.au
www.facebook.com/tuckersnatural/
www.instagram.com/tuckersnatural/
