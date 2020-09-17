IGNITE CITIES LAUNCHES U.S. MAYORAL VIRTUAL ROUNDTABLE FOCUSED ON ECONOMIC RECOVERY

U.S. Mayoral Roundtable Launched on Sept 17th

THE SESSIONS ARE DESIGNED TO ACCELERATE RELIEF, RECOVERY AND THE REBUILD ACROSS CITIES.

Prioritizing economic recovery will be vital to strengthening our cities and supporting our residents,” — Mayor Cantrell of New Orleans

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IGNITE CITIES (IGNITE) launches its inaugural U.S. Mayoral Virtual Roundtable series in strategic collaboration with National League of Cities (NLC) and mayors across the country. The monthly program introduces new mayors at the roundtable focused on economic recovery and technology during COVID-19. The series is hosted by Columbia, South Carolina Mayor Steve Benjamin and introduces a powerful view on resolving critical city issues.

Mayor Steve Benjamin, former president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, and IGNITE are taking a tactical position on accelerating collaboration across cities. Today’s roundtable guests are Mayor LaToya Cantrell, of the City of New Orleans, and Mayor Francis Suarez of the City of Miami. Given the challenges faced today, natural growth within cities requires the nation to think bigger. COVID-19 has spread at an unprecedented pace wreaking havoc on life as we know it including loss of jobs, inequities in education and healthcare, and requirements for municipal broadband. Each mayor provides an innovative approach to supporting their city during COVID-19, CARES Act Funding, the 2020 Census, and the introduction to virtual education.

“Our cities were ground zero and the first affected by the rapid spread of COVID-19 across the country, and our municipal health and public service infrastructures were the first heavily impacted by the crush of viral cases and the demands of trying to reduce or halt the viral spread,” said Mayor Steve Benjamin. “In many areas of the country, it was our mayors who drew the first battle plans to deal with this unprecedented pandemic threat, and who lead the way in implementing the difficult measures to ensure public safety.”

"It is an honor to join my fellow mayors, Mayor Benjamin and Mayor Suarez, in this discussion as a part of a larger conversation with other mayors during this critical time in our world," said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. "Prioritizing economic recovery will be vital to strengthening our cities and supporting our residents. We have to ensure that we make our people and our businesses whole."

"Focusing on supporting and benefitting our residents is the key to maintaining effective leadership and avoiding distractions. As mayor’s, many of us have the benefit of holding nonpartisan office which has paved the way for a rich history of putting people over politics." said Mayor Francis Suarez of the city of Miami.

“Our unique position allows us to resolve human-based issues at an accelerated pace because we don’t have time to waste. It’s about making the right decision and providing the highest impact to support our families,” said George Burciaga of IGNITE CITIES

“ National League of Cities always welcomes an opportunity to raise the voice of local leaders, as this roundtable does,” said Clarence Anthony, CEO and executive director of NLC. “In partnering with IGNITE CITIES, we have an opportunity to show the innovative and important work that is happening on the ground in our cities, even in the midst of this pandemic.”

The Mayoral Virtual Roundtable series is designed to support the fight against COVID-19 and will help recalibrate opportunities, services, technology, and potential to grow. The series introduces new tech solutions to resolve city broadband issues, future job efforts, and new revenue opportunities for cities. In order to transform our cities, there has to be an acknowledgement that a new path forward will unlock new opportunities, identify methods for new growth, and present a new way of living.

About IGNITE CITIES

IGNITE CITIES (IGNITE) is a consulting practice designed to develop, engage and ignite relationships with Mayors, CEO’s and technology firms across the U.S. The objective is to architect a connected city by placing people at the center of our purpose. IGNITE has refocused the connected city space and developed a smart framework that can scale, replicate, and become profitable. The result creates a visible impact that is measured by PEOPLE through citizen engagement, transformed infrastructure, and improved city services.