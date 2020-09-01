IGNITE CITIES Starts Multi-City COVID-19 Wi-Fi Relief Program Supporting Vulnerable Families Across the Country

IGNITE Launches COVID-19 Wi-Fi program in Chicago IGNITE

The COVID-19 Wi-Fi Relief Program is Supporting Vulnerable Families in Chicago, Miami, New Orleans, and Columbia

Every family should have internet access and we need to resolve this across the country. This program provides a smart option as we work towards a larger plan.” — City of Miami Mayor, Francis Suarez.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IGNITE Cities proudly launches a Multi-City COVID-19 Wi-Fi Relief Program in strategic collaboration with cities across the country. The program launched on July 28, 2020 with the City of Chicago to provide summer/fall Wi-Fi access locations and relief for families struggling through the pandemic. Through IGNITE’s partnerships with mayors across the country, they have initiated deployments in Miami, New Orleans, and Columbia and are open to supporting additional cities.

Due to shelter-in-place orders, many of our under-served families struggle without access to Wi-Fi. IGNITE’s free Wi-Fi program aims to bring internet access to students who are unable to access remote learning, and to families looking for both employment and local COVID-19 assistance.

All deployments utilize outdoor, solar-powered Wi-Fi devices manufactured by Mesh++. In Chicago, this program is active in the 7th, 24th, 27th and 36th wards, including several public parks. The Wi-Fi devices can extend a single (or multiple) backhaul connection(s) over a large area. This solution requires zero trenching or cables, and relies entirely on solar power and cell service, at absolutely no cost to the city or its residents. This program is in collaboration with Mesh ++ and multiple wireless service providers.

“Every family should have internet access and we need to do everything possible to resolve this across the country. We have students who have been unable to fully participate in remote learning and parents looking for work. This program provides a smart option as we work towards a larger plan,” said City of Miami Mayor, Francis Suarez.

IGNITE will announce a larger municipal broadband program this year based on its recent collaboration with JCL Infrastructure (owned by Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Loop Capital’s Jim Reynolds) and Qualcomm Corp. The group has allocated $75M to deliver immediate internet access, smart infrastructure and other related services cities need. The program will require no upfront costs for cities as it is based on new efficiency funding to ensure easy deployment of technology.

About IGNITE CITIES

IGNITE is a consulting practice designed to develop, engage and ignite relationships with Mayors, CIOs, and technology firms within cities across the US. The objective is to architect a connected city by placing people at the center of our purpose. IGNITE has refocused the connected city space and developed a smart framework that can scale, replicate, and become profitable. The result creates a visible impact that is measured by PEOPLE through citizen engagement, transformed infrastructure, and improved city services.