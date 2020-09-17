Shincheonji Holds Global Virtual Prayer Meeting to End COVID-19
Chairman Lee Man-hee proposed all religious people around the world hold an online prayer meeting to end COVID-19.NNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday September 16, 2020 Shincheonji, Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (SCJ), held a world-wide online prayer meeting. The main topic of prayer was for the ending of COVID-19. At noon, the prayer meeting was held virtually across the globe in many countries.
The 12 tribes of the church all prayed in their own homes in Korea and abroad. They appealed to like-minded people of all religions to join in prayer with one heart. The theme was, "All the religions of the world must work together to overcome the pain and crisis caused by COVID-19."
The church members first repented for their sins, and prayed for their neighbors. Then they prayed in unison for the end of COVID-19.
Chairman Lee Man-hee proposed all religious people around the world hold an online prayer meeting to end COVID-19. He requested every to pray for the virus to disappear from the global community, and sincerely repent for transgressions unknowingly committed. He asserts people of faith should take the initiative in overcoming the crisis and must go beyond their own denominations and religion.
In an official statement, the church stated: "We are trying to break down the walls of churches, denominations and religions and pray together to overcome the disaster in a situation where the world suffers from COVID-19. We believe that heaven will be moved if we pray in our respective places with a single heart."
Note: The National Sincheonji, Church of Jesus has been holding only virtual online services since February 18th.
Jane Jun
Cheonji News
+1 786-671-1366
email us here