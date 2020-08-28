Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Shincheonji Makes the News Helping COVID-19 Recovery Efforts in South Korea

Plasma donations being made by SCJ members at the Daegu Athletics Promotion Center

Members of SCJ sign up to participate in the second round of convalescent plasma donations to aid the development of a cure for the novel coronavirus.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Members of the Shincheonji, Church of Jesus, sign up to participate in the second round of convalescent plasma donations to aid the development of a cure for the novel coronavirus in the Republic of Korea. In the first round of donations, 500 members who recovered from COVID-19 donated plasma in July. This time, it is expected to have over 1,100 members participate in the upcoming week. The donations are made in hopes of the research aiding in the generation of an effective vaccine and treatment. The church congregants are attracting media attention across the nation. Below are several recent media comments and their sources.

Seoul Newspaper -- “‘Shincheonji’s Turn Around’.. 1,100 members of the congregation donate plasma.”
KBS -- “Shincheonji’s second round of plasma donation...1,100 members of the church participated.”
Hankyoreh -- “1,100 members participate in Shincheonji’s ‘Second Round of Plasma Donations’”
MBN -- “‘Second Round of Plasma Donations from Shincheonji, for the Development of a Cure for COVID-19’”
Korea News -- “Second Round of Plasma Donations from Shincheonji Daegu Church... 1,100 members participate”
Yonhap News -- “‘To Help the Rapid Development of a Cure'...Shincheonji’s Second Round of Plasma Donation”
MBC -- “Shincheonji’s 2nd Round of Plasma Donations, 1,100 members to participate.”
Kyunghyang Newspaper -- “‘Recovered Members to participate in Second Round of Plasma Donations’ ...Shincheonji, for the Development of a Cure for COVID-19.”
Cheonji News -- [Hyun Jang in] “‘Shincheonji, 1,100 members in the Second Round of Plasma Donations... [We] participate because we know all too well the suffering due to COVID-19’”
Sunday Newspaper -- [COVID-19] “‘Shincheonji, in a Second Round of Plasma Donations... Large-scale of 1,100 members Announced.’”
Break News -- “Shincheonji Church of Jesus, August 27 - September 4, for 7 Days '2nd Round of Plasma Donations' to Take Place”

