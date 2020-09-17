Clutch Reveals List of the Most Highly Recommended Companies in Latin America
CIENCE Technologies awarded a spot as a Clutch Leader – a list of the leading B2B service providers in Latin America for 2020.SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The B2B ratings and reviews platform Clutch named CIENCE a Clutch Leader on their annual list of the most highly recommended companies in Latin America for 2020.
"We're humbled to be recognized as one of the Best Business Services by Clutch -- as this is really the loud voice of our clients speaking and the tremendous people who have made our Guadalajara office integral to delivering strong results for our customers," said John Girard, Chief Executive Officer of CIENCE. "We put our customers first, and this recognition is evidence of our focus on SLAs and operations management across our seven global offices.”
The Clutch research team selected these companies based on their ability to deliver high-quality work for their clients. Each company is grouped into one of four categories based on their specific services and then organized by their Clutch rank. CIENCE, a global leader among B2B lead generation companies, is listed in the top-three in the category Leading Business Services Firms in Latin America.
“These companies stand out because of the positive feedback their clients shared with the Clutch team. The quality of their verified reviews shows that these companies know how to deliver exceptional work to their clients,” said Clutch Founder Mike Beares. “As more companies highlight their leadership in the industry and build their online reputation through third-party reviews, I hope the process of finding the right service provider becomes easier for business decision-makers.”
The recognition from CIENCE customers verified by Clutch comes amidst a period of sustained growth for the company. In August, Inc. magazine’s Inc 5,000 honored CIENCE as one of the fastest-growing privately-held companies for the second consecutive year (#793 in 2020).
“Just over a year after our expansion into Mexico with our Guadalajara office, it’s gratifying to see the recognition bestowed by Clutch here on our position as a leader in Latin America,” said Eric Quanstrom, CMO of CIENCE. “We’ve grown rapidly here, thanks to our client partners with whom we get to work on growing their business. It’s a win-win!”
About CIENCE
CIENCE is a People-as-a-Service company, offering a unique blend of managed services and software to scale fast-growth sales organizations. Through highly-targeted bespoke sales research and multi-channel orchestrated outbound campaigns, CIENCE delivers scalable results for 1,000+ companies across more than 151+ B2B industries.
CIENCE is a global organization, with headquarters in San Diego, CA (USA) and offices in Denver, CO (USA), Lexington, KY (USA), Kyiv, Ukraine (Europe), Manila, Philippines (Asia), and Guadalajara, Mexico (Americas). Connect with us online at cience.com on LinkedIn, Twitter @CIENCEcom or on Facebook /cience.tech.
Contact
christina.pigol@cience.com
1 (949) 424-2906
https://cience.com
About Clutch
A B2B research, ratings, and reviews firm in the heart of Washington, D.C., Clutch connects small and medium businesses with the best-fit agencies, software, or consultants they need to tackle business challenges together and with confidence. Clutch’s methodology compares business service providers and software in a specific market based on verified client reviews, services offered, work quality, and market presences.
Contact
Sara Philibotte
awards@clutch.co
202-609-9922
Christina Pigol
CIENCE
+1 949-438-1133
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn