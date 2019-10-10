CIENCE Wins Top Rated Award in TrustRadius 2019 Sales Acceleration Category Rankings

CIENCE Sales Acceleration TrustMap

Among qualifying Sales Acceleration companies, CIENCE is noted as a ‘Winner’ thanks to customer feedback via online, validated reviews

It’s gratifying to see the voice of our clients creating this recognition for us. Our ability to deliver greater sales acceleration for them is recognized by this award.” — Eric Quanstrom

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, TrustRadius announced CIENCE Technologies as a Top Rated company in their Sales Acceleration category.“CIENCE has earned a Top Rated award for sales acceleration software based on customer feedback,” said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. “Reviewers praise CIENCE’s team for their expertise, consistent communication throughout the sales development process, and adaptability in the face of changes.”Top Rated awards showcase the winners in Sales Acceleration based on positive user feedback and satisfaction scores.“It’s gratifying to see the voice of our clients creating this recognition for us,” said Eric Quanstrom, Chief Marketing Officer of CIENCE. “Our ability to deliver greater sales acceleration for them is recognized by this award. It’s really about helping our clients grow by delivering highly accurate sales research and quality sales leads.”Ratings and MethodologyEstablished in 2013, TrustRadius has become the most trusted site for B2B software reviews. Each month, about 400,000 B2B technology buyers use over 168,000 verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions.In addition to the Top Rated award, CIENCE is featured on the TrustRadius TrustMap™. The TrustMap™ is a visual depiction of the best software products as rated by users on TrustRadius within each market segment. TrustRadius does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its TrustMaps and does not advise software users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings.Sales Acceleration ExcellenceCIENCE offers a variety of custom solutions for customers looking to take their sales to the next level — to truly accelerate clients’ sales engines, which in turn fuel revenue growth.“The proof points are out there for buyers seeking to make informed decisions with Top Rated vendors like CIENCE,” said Quanstrom. “We’re big fans of the service and use it ourselves, as TrustRadius puts the trust back into client reviews and rankings.”About CIENCECIENCE is a People-as-a-Service lead generation company , offering a unique blend of managed services and software to scale fast-growth sales organizations. Using highly-targeted sales research and multi-channel outreach, CIENCE delivers results for B2B customers in 130+ industries.CIENCE is a global business, with offices in San Diego, CA and Denver, CO (USA), Kyiv, Ukraine (Europe), Manila, Philippines (Asia), and Guadalajara, Mexico (Americas). Connect with us online at cience.com on LinkedIn , Twitter @CIENCEcom or on Facebook /cience.tech.



