MnDOT to host virtual public meeting for upcoming Hwy 194 intersection projects (Sept. 16, 2020)

Duluth, Minn. – MnDOT is hosting a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 23, to discuss proposed intersection improvements along Highway 194 at Highway 53, Midway Road and Highway 2.

The improvements along Hwy 194 include a reduced conflict intersection at Highway 53, a roundabout at Midway Road (in partnership with St. Louis County) and a roundabout at Highway 2. The projects are slated for 2022 and 2023.

To prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT is not hosting any in-person public meetings at this time. During this virtual meeting, MnDOT staff will give a presentation on the proposed intersection improvements, and there will be time to answer user-submitted questions. The virtual meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.

To learn more about the projects, visit the project webpages at mndot.gov/d1/projects/hwy-194 and mndot.gov/d1/projects/hwy-194-hwy-2. Both pages also have a link to join the virtual public meeting. Those without internet access can also call 855-282-6330 to join the meeting. Meeting access code is 146 125 1315. For those unable to attend the meeting, a recording of the meeting will be posted to the project webpages to view when convenient.

MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. If you need an ASL, a foreign language interpreter or other reasonable accommodation, or need documents in an alternative format (such as braille or large print) for this email or event, please email your request to Janet Miller at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.

For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

