atlasGO announces Peer-to-Peer Fundraiser Feature for Virtual Races

Add peer to peer for no extra cost to your next virtual race during the month of September. Contact us today!

Certified B Corp atlasGO launches Peer-to-Peer feature for Virtual Races encouraging more support through donations for Nonprofits.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- atlasGO announces the launch of a new peer-to-peer fundraising feature for its Virtual Race platform.

With the current COVID-19 pandemic, countries around the world have issued various stages of orders restricting crowds from gathering. Nonprofits that utilize events and races as one of the main financial sources of fundraising, now find themselves facing a shortage of donations as these activities draw large crowds. With atlasGO’s Virtual Race platform, nonprofits are able to create virtual races and encourage their community to participate. Nonprofits can garner donations through the sale of race tickets, celebrate and encourage their virtual racers. The introduction of the Peer-to-Peer option will add another layer of fundraising and create a network effect of funds raised.

The Peer-to-Peer feature will enable individual race participants to raise extra funds through their own personalized campaign pages. Through sharing their own stories, race updates and experience, race participants can garner encouragement and support through donations from their friends and family. This way, nonprofits can amass more donations through the support structure of the various individuals in their community as well. This will in turn increase publicity and exposure for nonprofit through their own community. In this day and age, having a story to tell, and a platform to share that story is important in bringing attention to the very important causes that nonprofits stand for. The impact this exposure and publicity brings will not only aid in bringing in donations to the nonprofits, but it will also help touch the very lives these nonprofits exist for.

“Our role at atlasGO with this product is to set nonprofits up for success, even more now in these times of uncertainty. The biggest ask from our non-profit partners in addition to our existing registration websites and mobile tracking application for the actual race, was a peer-to-peer functionality. This makes atlasGO the first platform to have an integrated website registration, mobile app tracking and now peer to peer fundraising, all in one. We're so excited to launch this product and hope to help nonprofits raise the funds they need to carry out their important work.” said Magali Mathieu, Co-Founder & Chief Partnership Builder atlasGO.

atlasGO’s Virtual Race platform is the first of its kind to incorporate three key features to enhance user experience. Nonprofits will be able to (1) create their own unique campaign pages, (2) host a virtual race on our app and (3) race participants can engage their friends and family for support through donations. These three features enable seamless user-flow experience for all users of the app.

atlasGO hopes to enable nonprofits in continuing the good work they are doing through the integration of its Virtual Race platform in encouraging donations toward their cause. Expanding beyond its community and involving each individual fundraiser’s community, atlasGO hopes that its Peer-to-Peer feature will enhance and drive more donations towards nonprofits and their cause. Peer-to-Peer will also allow nonprofits to share their story, not just collectively but through each individual racers’ unique stories. Broadening a nonprofit’s community reach through its members and engaging their community on a new level.

About atlasGO:

atlasGO is a Social Business and Certified B Corp based in San Francisco with a vision to build a global community of Sweaty Changemakers, individuals who are passionate about creating change in the world one workout at a time. The atlasGO app raises funds, awareness and engagement on impactful causes by engaging users to track their daily activities and sports. Today, the company is active globally and offers its solution for cause marketing, employee engagement and virtual races.