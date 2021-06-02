Physical events are coming back: atlasGO announces new Hybrid race model

Ready for your next fundraising campaign?

Why choose between virtual or physical for your next fundraising campaign when you can have both!

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the last couple of months, we have seen and experienced how things in the United States, little by little, are going back to what we knew before the pandemic. And although most of us are excited about physical events, we also learned that there are some benefits of virtual, that are here to stay!

Nonprofits are always in the search for new fundraising strategies and campaigns and looking for unique ways to connect with their supporters. atlasGO wants to help nonprofit organizations combine the best of both worlds by introducing a new hybrid model to bring a virtual component to their physical event and help them fundraise even more.

Are you planning to go back to physical events this fall? This is the perfect opportunity to add a virtual component to your fundraising event and jump on the hybrid event train. Now, you are probably wondering how.

“We launched 100+ virtual races during the pandemic and our partners have expressed that there is some element of virtual that will continue to be a strategic necessity for future fundraising. This is why it is so important for us to build this hybrid solution that will work alongside a physical event”, said Magali Mathieu, Co-founder & Chief Revenue Officer, atlasGO.

You can create a virtual component to your physical race, allowing participants to participate and fundraise no matter where they are located in the world. People from all over the world will be able to join the virtual event through the atlasGO mobile app, log their activities, share selfies and interact with one another. Each participant will also have the opportunity to create their own fundraising page and collect donations from friends and family. You can set the end date of this virtual campaign the same day as your physical event and invite them into a virtual celebration!

Another solution is to create a virtual campaign in preparation for the physical event, allowing your participants to connect before the big event, increase participants and donations before and during the big day. atlasGO has over 150 fitness, wellness, and self-improvement activities to choose from, making this preparation week or weeks fun for everyone. Go beyond running and walking and choose activities like baking, reading a book, and even gardening. Invite your community as well as grow your donor base to other parts of the country or world to participate and increase awareness towards your cause.

Virtual events are here to stay, so are you ready to go virtual or hybrid? Reach out to the atlasGO team and set up a free demo today.