Saffe joins DIFC FinTech Hive Accelerator program in Dubai
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saffe’s team is glad to announce the participation at DIFC FinTech Hive Accelerator in Dubai during the months of September-November 2020. The program consists in a 14 week of intensive schedule, between workshops with large institutions and 1:1 meetings with potential clients and investors such as Visa and Standard Chartered Bank. From 620 applicants, Saffe stood out between the 17 startups selected and is already participating from the program’s activities.
“It’s a great opportunity to establish Saffe in the Middle East, specially because Dubai has been proving to be an excellent encourager of new and disruptive technologies such as Saffe’s. We look forward to getting to know more about the Middle East’s regulations regarding the use of facial recognition and making important connections with companies and investors” said Saffe’s CEO Andre Coelho, who is participating all on-line meetings and is planning to attend the program in person soon.
This is the first acceleration program Saffe participates in the MENA region, however it goes into a long list of programs that the startup already participated in it’s history. Since 2015, Saffe has been participating from more than 20 programs like this, considering it to be both marketing and business main strategies to promote the company and enter in new markets. Portugal, Brazil, Spain, Poland, Germany, Japan and now UAE are just a few countries that Saffe has been participating in open innovation fintech programs such as Vodafone Power Lab Lisbon, Madrid in Motion and Tech Business Camp Tokyo.
