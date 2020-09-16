SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Wednesday announced 119 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

14 new cases in Bernalillo County

10 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Curry County

9 new cases in Doña Ana County

14 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

16 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Rio Arriba County

15 new cases in Roosevelt County

3 new cases in Sandoval County

10 new cases in San Juan County

10 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Socorro County

3 new cases in Taos County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Center in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Wednesday reported two additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 832.

Previously reported numbers included one case in Cibola County that has been identified as an out-of-state resident and has now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 27,041 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 6,107 Catron County: 11 Chaves County: 975 Cibola County: 404 Colfax County: 25 Curry County: 729 De Baca County: 1 Doña Ana County: 3,047 Eddy County: 645 Grant County: 99 Guadalupe County: 33 Harding County: 2 Hidalgo County: 98 Lea County: 1,284 Lincoln County: 178 Los Alamos County: 29 Luna County: 377 McKinley County: 4,280 Mora County: 7 Otero County: 241 Quay County: 69 Rio Arriba County: 378 Roosevelt County: 246 Sandoval County: 1,300 San Juan County: 3,243 San Miguel County: 91 Santa Fe County: 923 Sierra County: 39 Socorro County: 82 Taos County: 128 Torrance County: 64 Union County: 31 Valencia County: 533

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 324 Otero County Prison Facility: 281 Otero County Processing Center: 163 Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 32 Lea County Correctional Facility: 19 Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1 Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1 Otero County Prison Facility: 472 Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1 Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

As of today, there are 59 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 14,842 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque Aristocrat Assisted Living in Las Cruces Avamere at Rio Rancho Avamere at Roswell Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen Brookdale Santa Fe Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara Good Life Senior Living in Lovington Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces Good Samaritan Society Socorro Heartfelt Manor in Roswell Heritage Assisted Living in Las Cruces Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque LifeSpire Assisted Living in Albuquerque Lovington Healthcare in Lovington Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero Mission Arch Center in Roswell Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe Princeton Place in Albuquerque Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup The Rehab Center of Albuquerque in Albuquerque Retirement Ranches in Clovis The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque Silver City Care Center in Silver City Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup Sunset Villa Nursing Home in Roswell Village Retirement Community in Roswell Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces Wheatfields Senior Living in Clovis

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.