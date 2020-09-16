Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 909 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,954 in the last 365 days.

August Scammer Scorecard and Scam Stopper

Attorney General Josh Stein launched Operation Silver Shield to confront scammers and fraudsters who target older North Carolinians. Operation Silver Shield covers the North Carolina Department of Justice’s varied work to protect people from scams, take legal action against fraudsters when necessary, and educate people on how best to keep themselves and their parents and grandparents safe.

August Scammer Scorecard

Attorney General Stein is releasing a monthly scammer scorecard to highlight scams on the rise and share data about the consumer complaints our office receives from North Carolinians. Read the August scammer scorecard and view some highlights below.

Scam Stopper of the Month

Every month, we’re highlighting North Carolinians who are working to protect others in their community from scams and fraud. August’s Scam Stopper is NCDOJ Consumer Protection Specialist Denise McArthur.

For more information on Operation Silver Shield, please visit www.ncdoj.gov/silver.

Know a scam stopper in your community? Nominate them for Scam Stopper of the Month by emailing ncago@ncdoj.gov.

You just read:

August Scammer Scorecard and Scam Stopper

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.