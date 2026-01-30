Attorney General Jeff Jackson Announces North Carolina’s Price Gouging Law Is in Effect

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, January 30, 2026

Contact: comms@ncdoj.gov

RALEIGH – Today, Attorney General Jeff Jackson announced that North Carolina’s price gouging law remains in effect ahead of this weekend’s winter weather under Governor Josh Stein’s state of emergency. North Carolinians can report price gouging to the Department of Justice at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or www.ncdoj.gov/pricegouging.

“As North Carolinians prepare for the inclement weather, the law is clear,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “Price gouging is illegal, and we will take action against businesses that violate this law during the state of emergency.”

North Carolina’s price gouging law prohibits charging excessive prices during a crisis and takes effect when the governor declares a state of emergency. Once the law is in place, businesses and individuals may not charge prices for goods or services they sell or rent that are unreasonably excessive under the circumstances while the state of emergency is in effect. In some cases, businesses may adjust prices to account for higher costs or the impact of critical events on their operations. However, they may not raise prices unreasonably to boost profits and should clearly disclose any reasonable increases to customers before a purchase is made.

You can learn more about preparing for winter weather here.

