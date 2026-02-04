Attorney General Jeff Jackson Warns North Carolinians about UNC-Duke Ticket Scams

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wednesday, February 4, 2026

Contact: comms@ncdoj.gov

919-538-2809

RALEIGH – Attorney General Jeff Jackson is warning North Carolinians about potential ticket sale scams ahead of the UNC-Duke men’s basketball game.

Social media posts on TikTok and other platforms are advertising tickets to the UNC vs. Duke game at the Dean Smith Center on February 7. They often claim to be reselling their tickets due to a death in the family or other tragedies. The scammers then request payment through peer-to-peer payment platforms like Venmo or Zelle, only to send counterfeit tickets to the buyer.

“The UNC-Duke rivalry is one of the most anticipated sporting events in the country,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “Scammers are trying to exploit that excitement to trick fans into purchasing fake tickets. We want everyone to enjoy the game, not lose their hard-earned money to a scam.”

Attorney General Jackson urges fans to take the following precautions:

Stick to reputable platforms: Buy tickets through established ticket sales sites. Always verify the URL in your browser, looking for a lock icon and ensuring the address starts with “https:”

Buy tickets through established ticket sales sites. Always verify the URL in your browser, looking for a lock icon and ensuring the address starts with “https:” Beware of “sob stories”: Be skeptical of social media sellers claiming they need to sell urgent tickets due to a family emergency. This is a common tactic used to lower a buyer’s guard.

Be skeptical of social media sellers claiming they need to sell urgent tickets due to a family emergency. This is a common tactic used to lower a buyer’s guard. Pay with protection: Use a credit card rather than a debit card or peer-to-peer payment app. Credit cards offer better protection and the ability to dispute charges if the transaction is fraudulent.

Use a credit card rather than a debit card or peer-to-peer payment app. Credit cards offer better protection and the ability to dispute charges if the transaction is fraudulent. Check the refund policy: Reputable sellers should clearly display their refund policies and be willing to answer questions.

Reputable sellers should clearly display their refund policies and be willing to answer questions. Know the law on in-person sales: If purchasing tickets in person, remember that North Carolina state law prohibits charging more than $3 over the face value of the ticket.

If you have concerns about your ticket purchase or the seller, file a complaint with our office’s Consumer Protection Division (1-877-5-NO-SCAM or file a complaint online).

###