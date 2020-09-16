Three State Highways to Close This Week, Next Week for Pipe Replacement in Bucks County

09/16/2020

King of Prussia, PA – Ridge Valley Road in West Rockhill Township, Mill Creek Road in Wrightstown Township and Brown Avenue/Dunksferry Road in Bensalem Township, Bucks County will be closed and detoured this week or next week for pipe replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule is:

Thursday, September 17, and Friday, September 18, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Ridge Valley Road will be closed between Route 563 (Ridge Road) and Allentown Road in West Rockhill Township. During the closure, Ridge Valley Road motorists will be directed to use Route 563 (Ridge Road), County Line Road and Allentown Road;

Saturday, September 19, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Mill Creek Road will be closed between Township Line Road and Swamp Road in Wrightstown Township. During the closure, Mill Creek Road motorists will be directed to use Township Line Road, Route 413 (Durham Road), Route 232 (Second Street Pike) and Swamp Road; and

Monday, September 21, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Brown Avenue/Dunksferry Road will be closed between Hulmeville Road and Knights Road in Bensalem Township. During the closure, Brown Avenue/Dunksferry Road motorists will be directed to take Route 513 (Hulmeville Road), Route 132 (Street Road) and Knights Road.

Local access will be maintained up to all the construction zones. All scheduled maintenance activities are weather dependent and subject to change.

Work on these operations will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

