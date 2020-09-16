ProAmpac Breaks Ground on Packaging Innovation Center

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that leading flexible packaging manufacturer ProAmpac broke ground on a project that will establish a state-of -the-art innovation center in the Town of Ogden, Monroe County. The company is constructing a 25,000 square-foot addition to its existing facility on Manitou Road. The innovation center will focus on packaging development and design and will also host regional and global consumer packaged goods companies and vendors for events and training. ProAmpac had considered building the innovation center out of state but chose to expand at its current location thanks to the support from New York State. As a result of the expansion, the company has committed to hiring up to 40 new employees.

"ProAmPac's expansion is a true testament to our forward-thinking economic strategy that is fostering innovation and transforming the regional economy, creating top quality jobs," Governor Cuomo said. "By incentivizing this successful companies' continued growth we are strengthening the economy and creating good-paying jobs in Monroe County and across the state as we continue our mission to build back better."

"New York is committed to continuing to invest in and support businesses and projects to help grow and strengthen the local economy," said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. "The groundbreaking of ProAmpac's new packaging innovation center will expand the company's operations in the Monroe County area and add 40 new jobs. As a global manufacturer of flexible packaging, ProAmpac is advancing the growth of tech innovation in Rochester and creating new opportunities to build back better in the post-pandemic future."

Empire State Development Acting Commissioner and President & CEO-designate Eric Gertler "ProAmpac's continued commitment to expanding its operations in Monroe County will serve to boost the local manufacturing sector, provide jobs and strengthen the regional economy by helping to create a more sustainable community for generations to come."

Gil C. Quiniones, NYPA president and CEO, said, "This expansion project from ProAmpac is great news for the Finger Lakes region. Governor Cuomo's ReCharge NY program has been a tremendous benefit to enterprises across New York, providing low-cost power to businesses in need while supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs throughout the state."

ProAmpac is a leading manufacturer of flexible packaging with 27 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The global flexible packaging company brings brand owners and packaging experts together to accelerate advanced technology and increase speed-to-market, package customization and consumer differentiation. The company manufactures innovative and sustainable packing for customers in the food and beverage, health and beauty, lawn and garden, pet, retail and secure packaging industries.

ProAmpac CEO Greg Tucker said, "Beyond adding jobs to the regional economy, our commitment is significant for two additional reasons. First the Collaboration & Innovation Center will accelerate fresh ideas in product development. Innovation is the key factor in making flexible packaging the fastest growing segment of the expanding global packaging industry, which is forecast to exceed $1 trillion by 2021. ProAmpac leads the flexible packaging industry in development of sustainable packaging providing what today's consumers want and the brand leaders need. Second, with printing, design, and advanced materials being fundamental to flexible-packaging innovation, ProAmpac's CIC is well aligned with the industrial heritage of Rochester area in photography, imaging and technology."

ESD is assisting ProAmpac's innovative project with up to $1.35 million through a capital grant and through the Excelsior Jobs Program in exchange for job creation commitments. NYPA, which is already providing 140 kilowatts of low-cost power through the ReCharge NY program to the firm to retain its existing jobs, is supporting the expansion project with an additional 40-kilowatt RNY power allocation. Monroe County and Greater Rochester Enterprise are also assisting the company. ProAmpac expects the almost $8 million project to be completed by June 2021.

State Senator Rob Ortt said, "ProAmPac has demonstrated a commitment to our community with the addition of its new 25,000 square-foot expansion and has shown a commitment to innovation in the field of manufacturing that should excite everyone in the business community. The construction of this new center will help stimulate our local economy and will have a ripple effect that positively impacts our entire region. By choosing to expand on its current facility, ProAmPac has not only put its faith in our local workforce to help the company accomplish its goals, but has chosen to reinvest in the residents of our community."

State Assemblyman Peter Lawrence said, "ProAmpac's commitment to expand its operation right here in our community is proof that our region has the infrastructure and skilled workforce to compete in this highly competitive industry. During these difficult times, I am pleased that ProAmpac will be hiring 40 new employees and bringing much needed jobs to our area."

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said, "I am pleased to see ProAmpac has decided to expand their Monroe County operations, further tapping into our region's highly skilled workforce, innovative thinking and leadership in printing and advanced manufacturing. This investment from Empire State Development and the support from the New York Power Authority is a great example of a public-private partnership that will bolster our local economy and spurn job growth for our region."

Greater Rochester Enterprise President & CEO Matt Hurlbut said, "We're delighted ProAmpac, a leading manufacturer of flexible packaging, chose to establish an innovation center in the Greater Rochester, NY region, leveraging our community's extensive packaging expertise and world-class R&D resources,"

