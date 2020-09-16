Microsoft Sued by D3D Technologies Inc for Patent Infringement
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig represents D3D in suit that alleges Microsoft willfully infringed on four of D3D’s patents through its sales of the HoloLens products.
The company’s mission is to improve the state of 3D imaging for the welfare of everyone; however, we will not allow others to unfairly reap the benefits of our hard work and innovation.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, a leading corporate and intellectual property law firm with offices across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and China, filed an infringement lawsuit on behalf of D3D Technologies Inc., a company focused on the development and commercialization of novel 3D imaging technologies, against Microsoft Corporation in the District Court for the Middle District of Florida.
D3D alleges that Microsoft willfully infringed on four of D3D’s patents through its sales of the HoloLens products. Microsoft reported that it has partnered with over 140 companies across diverse industries for the use of HoloLens. In addition, Microsoft reported a multimillion-dollar sale of the progeny of HoloLens called IVAS to the Department of Defense. IVAS is reported to become integral to the use of the military due to its vision enhancing features including the rendering of 3D imaging.
D3D was formed by a former National Security Council staff member for the express purpose of developing proprietary technologies that will significantly enhance 3D imaging for commercial and military uses. D3D advised key personal at Microsoft of its patents and described how D3D's technology would enhance HoloLens 3D capabilities. Microsoft was informed of D3D's patents before it announced its sale of HoloLens with enhanced 3D capabilities to the DOD. The initial contract with the DOD is reportedly worth $480 million and is likely to substantially increase.
Buddy Beck, CEO of D3D, stated that “Innovation is the very heart of D3D and its patents are its life blood. The company’s mission is to improve the state of 3D imaging for the welfare of everyone; however, we will not allow others to unfairly reap the benefits of our hard work and innovation.”
D3D is represented by Charles Cantine and Joseph Diamante of Dunlap, Bennett and Ludwig.
About D3D Technologies
D3D is funded in part by grants from the National Science Foundation and is presently involved in testing its prototypes with the radiology department at Stanford University Hospital. In addition, D3D is seeking FDA approval for its 3D medical imaging software for improving the diagnostic accuracy and treatment of brain aneurysms.
About Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a leading comprehensive legal advisor to national and global businesses with 16 offices nationwide, as well as Toronto, London, and China. The firm was founded by U.S. Army veterans and has over 70 attorneys licensed to practice in over 40 states. Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig has been recognized as one of the top intellectual property law firms by IP Watchdog. For more info visit: www.DBLLawyers.com.
