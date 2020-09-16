Microsoft Sued by D3D Technologies Inc for Patent Infringement

To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, please visit them online at www.DBLLawyers.com

D3D Technologies Inc.

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig represents D3D in suit that alleges Microsoft willfully infringed on four of D3D’s patents through its sales of the HoloLens products.

The company’s mission is to improve the state of 3D imaging for the welfare of everyone; however, we will not allow others to unfairly reap the benefits of our hard work and innovation.”
— Buddy Beck, CEO of D3D Technologies Inc.
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, a leading corporate and intellectual property law firm with offices across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and China, filed an infringement lawsuit on behalf of D3D Technologies Inc., a company focused on the development and commercialization of novel 3D imaging technologies, against Microsoft Corporation in the District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

D3D alleges that Microsoft willfully infringed on four of D3D’s patents through its sales of the HoloLens products. Microsoft reported that it has partnered with over 140 companies across diverse industries for the use of HoloLens. In addition, Microsoft reported a multimillion-dollar sale of the progeny of HoloLens called IVAS to the Department of Defense. IVAS is reported to become integral to the use of the military due to its vision enhancing features including the rendering of 3D imaging.

D3D was formed by a former National Security Council staff member for the express purpose of developing proprietary technologies that will significantly enhance 3D imaging for commercial and military uses. D3D advised key personal at Microsoft of its patents and described how D3D's technology would enhance HoloLens 3D capabilities. Microsoft was informed of D3D's patents before it announced its sale of HoloLens with enhanced 3D capabilities to the DOD. The initial contract with the DOD is reportedly worth $480 million and is likely to substantially increase.

Buddy Beck, CEO of D3D, stated that “Innovation is the very heart of D3D and its patents are its life blood. The company’s mission is to improve the state of 3D imaging for the welfare of everyone; however, we will not allow others to unfairly reap the benefits of our hard work and innovation.”

D3D is represented by Charles Cantine and Joseph Diamante of Dunlap, Bennett and Ludwig.

About D3D Technologies
D3D is funded in part by grants from the National Science Foundation and is presently involved in testing its prototypes with the radiology department at Stanford University Hospital. In addition, D3D is seeking FDA approval for its 3D medical imaging software for improving the diagnostic accuracy and treatment of brain aneurysms.

About Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a leading comprehensive legal advisor to national and global businesses with 16 offices nationwide, as well as Toronto, London, and China. The firm was founded by U.S. Army veterans and has over 70 attorneys licensed to practice in over 40 states. Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig has been recognized as one of the top intellectual property law firms by IP Watchdog. For more info visit:  www.DBLLawyers.com.

Rusty Foster
Bow Tie Strategies
+1 7036461282
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Microsoft Sued by D3D Technologies Inc for Patent Infringement

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Law, Military Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Rusty Foster
Bow Tie Strategies
+1 7036461282
Company/Organization
Bow Tie Strategies
P.O. Box 2965
Leesburg, Virginia, 20177
United States
7036461282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Bow Tie Strategies is an award-winning public relations and events management firm that champions itself on resolving the individual challenges of our clients. We are a full service firm that takes pride in our creativity and responsiveness. When it comes to connecting with critical audiences, our reach stretches from the traditional to the cutting edge. We have been on the ground, at the table and everywhere in between. We believe it is our responsibility to absorb every detail and nuance of your issue and make your cause our own. This approach has enabled us to influence public opinion, gain nationwide media coverage, achieve legislative victories, and ultimately, amplify our clients’ successes beyond what they thought possible. Bow Tie Strategies understands the value of emerging media presence in today's competitive market. Our approach helps brands, from the relatively unknown to the already well-established, break through the clutter. The Bow Tie Philosophy is a proven method.

Bow Tie Strategies

More From This Author
Microsoft Sued by D3D Technologies Inc for Patent Infringement
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig’s, Cherylyn Harley LeBon, Joins SCORE Board of Directors
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Represents Health Discovery Corporation in Patent Infringement Suit Against Intel Corporation
View All Stories From This Author