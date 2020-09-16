Knife Community Supports Nonprofit’s Fundraiser

Major knife brands and custom knifemakers value the work of the American Knife & Tool Institute promoting knives as essential tools.

Supporting ‘Free to Carry’ is just one more way that the knife industry shows appreciation for AKTI’s legislative successes and the organization’s efforts to promote knives as valuable tools.”
— Curtis Smith, Vice President of Marketing, American Outdoor Brands
CODY, WY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The knife community stepped up with overwhelming support of the new venue of the “Free to Carry” fundraiser of the American Knife & Tool Institute (AKTI). The nonprofit’s event was held as a nine-day online auction in early August.

“This was the fifth annual fundraiser for our organization to raise money for our legislative initiatives at the state and federal level,” said John Sullivan, Director of Compliance at W.R. Case & Sons Cutlery and President of AKTI. “We’re excited that a much larger audience was able to participate than in the past. New people were exposed to the quality and variety of industry products available from our members and the creativity of custom work.”

Leading knife and tool industry brands including American Outdoor Brands (AOB), W.R. Case & Sons Cutlery, Chris Reeve Knives, CRKT, and SOG Knives & Tools, plus sales organizations J. Harding Associates and The Evans Group, sponsored this inaugural online fundraiser.

Unique one-of-a-kind knives from well-known custom knifemakers Tony Bose, Richard Rogers, Brian Tighe, Matthew Lerch, and Ken Steigerwalt sold well above estimated value. The auction provided a rare opportunity for individuals to own a knife by these sought-after makers, plus exposed more people to the artistry of custom knifemakers.

“A genuine thank you to the individual makers for participating. Each knife represents huge amounts of their personal time,” said Mark Schreiber, President of CRKT and event co-chair. “Several of these makers have faithfully donated every year because they believe in what we are doing to promote the industry and help individuals feel confident to carry and use knives.”

“The knife industry has been very good to me, said Tony Bose, a Blade Magazine Cutlery Hall of Fall inductee. “This is just a small way I can give back, and support the good work that AKTI is doing.”

“Supporting ‘Free to Carry’ is just one more way that the knife industry shows appreciation for AKTI’s legislative successes and the organization’s efforts to promote knives as valuable tools,” said Curtis Smith, Vice President of Marketing at American Outdoor Brands and co-chair of the fundraiser. “We sincerely thank William Henry, Spyderco, Chris Reeve Knives, W.R. Case, Fox Knives, SOG, Spartan, Leatherman, Master Cutlery, Al Mar Knives, Work Sharp, WE Knives, CRKT, Willey Knives, The Evans Group, BokerUSA, Benchmade, Smith & Wesson and WithArmour for the knives and other outdoor items they contributed.”

“Thanks to ‘Free to Carry,’ we are now able to plan for the next legislative session and keep working on several knife law initiatives that will benefit our consumers and the industry,” said CJ Buck, CEO Buck Knives and chair of AKTI’s Legislative Committee.

Jan Billeb
American Knife & Tool Institute
+1 307-587-8296
email us here

You just read:

Knife Community Supports Nonprofit’s Fundraiser

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Mining Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Jan Billeb
American Knife & Tool Institute
+1 307-587-8296
Company/Organization
American Knife & Tool Institute
22 Vista View Ln
Cody, Wyoming, 82414
United States
+1 307-587-8296
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

As the advocacy organization representing the sporting knife and tool industry and all knife owners, the American Knife & Tool Institute (AKTI) works to educate, promote and inform about knives as valuable, essential tools in our everyday lives. AKTI is recognized worldwide as the most respected, credible and accurate source of knife law information and legislative input, encouraging reasonable and responsible knife laws and regulations and consistent enforcement.

More From This Author
Knife Community Supports Nonprofit’s Fundraiser
Ins and Outs of Brand Protection for Amazon Sellers Shared with the Knife Industry
Knife Community Supports “Free to Carry” Fundraiser
View All Stories From This Author