Top 5 Tips for Completing Your Agriculture & Working Lands Application

1. There are many paths to eligibility! We know it’s been confusing, so we created this flow chart to help you understand if your business is eligible.

2. You are only required to upload 2 different types of documentation for the application:

     a. Your federal and state tax returns from 2019. (If you haven’t completed your 2019          Federal tax return, the most recent is acceptable)

     b. A 2019 and 2020 profit and loss statement broken out by month.

        It is optional to gather and submit receipts from other COVID-19 related losses; If you         have them they are eligible for reimbursement.

3. Registering to apply only takes 2 minutes. Make sure you write down your username and password so that you can log back in later.

4. The deadline to apply is October 1 at 8 AM, so get started early to ensure you can completely fill out the application and seek assistance if needed.

5. We are here to help answer questions! We have people on the line to help you figure this out. Please reach out directly and we can answer questions or trouble shoot any technical difficulties.

     Email the Agency of Agriculture for clarification on eligibility, or assistance navigating the      application.

     Set up a time to meet with a Service Provider prior to September 18th for 1:1 assistance      with your application.

Get Started on Your Application Now!

