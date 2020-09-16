Open Hearts Foundation Co-Founded by Jane Seymour Grants $77,550 in Third Round of Emergency Relief Fund
Since April, the Fund has supported non-profits on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic who serve women and childrenLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LOS ANGELES, September 16, 2020 – The Open Hearts Foundation, co-founded by actress/philanthropist Jane Seymour, OBE, announced the third round of funding from its Emergency Relief Fund that was created in April to provide immediate grants to non-profits on the frontlines who are serving women and children during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thanks to the generosity of donors across the world, the Foundation is providing grants to eight charities with a total investment of $77,550.00 in this third round. The Foundation has now invested more than $1,233,550.00 in its grant making history. Since April, a total of twenty-four charities have received immediate grants through a Letter of Intent application process. The Foundation plans to continue to provide grants to the more than seventy charities who have applied through its Emergency Relief Fund and welcomes additional donations from the public.
“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are excited that our donors are responding to our call to action in this worldwide pandemic. Every donation, whether small or large, has helped the Foundation fulfill its mission and we are proud to issue our third round of grants through the Emergency Relief Fund. Each donor, coupled with the generosity and inspiration of Jane Seymour, continues to motivate our work during this difficult time. Together, we are doing what we can to help others and I remain grateful that our nimble platform allows us to address needs as they arise,” stated Tim Mallad, Interim Board Chair of the Foundation’s Board of Directors, in making the announcement.
Jane Seymour, Co-Founder and Board member, expressed, “I have been overwhelmed by the generosity of our donors across the world. The Open Hearts Foundation has remained committed to helping others throughout this worldwide pandemic and I am thrilled the Foundation can support these worthy charities in our third round of funding. We must continue this important work and I invite everyone to do what they can whether it’s helping their neighbor or donating to the Fund.”
Eight grants totaling $77,550 will provide direct support to nonprofits serving children of incarcerated parents, domestic violence victims, foster children, children with cancer, and mental health services for mothers in low income communities. In this third investment through the Emergency Relief Fund, the Foundation continues to conduct due diligence in its grant making process and it has selected the following charities:
- CASA of El Paso, Inc.: $5,000 grant to support costs of the COVID-19 recovery phase including advocating for and serving abused and neglected children in the El Paso child welfare system.
- Children of Inmates: $12,000 grant to directly support and assess issues, including weekly groceries covering all 5 food groups, cleaning and educational supplies in service of children with an incarcerated parent in Miami Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Duval County, Tampa and Orlando.
- City Youth Now: $10,550 grant to directly support food and housing that promote stability, personal growth, and academic and career success for youth in the San Francisco Foster Care and Juvenile Justice Systems.
- Foster Angels of South Texas: $15,000 grant to directly benefit over 60 children in foster care between the ages of 0-21 and provide them with laptops, recreational items, grocery assistance, new beds with bedding, clothing or hygienic items, and even rental assistance.
- Lending Hearts: $10,000 matching grant to directly support social and emotional services to children and young adults living with cancer, including art therapy, the young adult focused integrative oncology wellness program, and the pediatric integrative oncology wellness program offered at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
- NAMI Central Texas: $10,000 grant to bring critical mental health support to parents and caregivers whose children are experiencing a mental health crisis during this unprecedented time of fear, stress, and anxiety.
- Safe Alliance: $10,000 grant to directly support the ongoing sanitation, cleaning, and supplies for domestic violence victims and survivors living in Safe Alliance's two shelter facilities, the Domestic Violence Shelter and the Safe Hotel, in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina.
- The Volunteer Center South Bay Harbor Long Beach: $5,000 grant to directly support the Food For Kids volunteer and donation-driven food pantry, providing more than 4,000 bags of non-perishable food.
Trena Pitchford
Open Hearts Foundation
+1 8058521367
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter