Announcing Virtual CRS — A Live, Virtual Event That Will Cultivate Engagement and Inspire Customer Experience Innovation

Virtual CRS features an amazing lineup of keynote speakers, engaging panel discussions, case studies, and many small group networking opportunities.

Now more than ever, the industry needs the strength and connectivity of community — a space for encouragement, inspiration, and the cultivation of innovation.” — Chad McDaniel

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global customer experience (CX) industry leader Execs In The Know (EITK) is pleased to announce Virtual Customer Response Summit (CRS) — an inclusive, interactive online experience featuring an amazing lineup of keynote speakers, engaging panel discussions, case studies, and many small group networking opportunities. Plus, corporate attendees can be the CEO of their own learning journey by creating topics to discuss with other corporate attendees in private online sessions via Braindate. Virtual CRS will kick off at 10:00 AM EDT on October 5 and run through 8:00 PM EDT on October 7, 2020. Virtual CRS is a completely free event, and all CX leaders are welcome to register.

The Virtual CRS agenda is packed with some of the industry’s best and brightest, representing an impressive array of brands and industries. Keynote speakers include Vicki Perryman from Humana, Marbue Brown from JPMorgan Chase & Co., Travis Hester from General Motors, Corey Flournoy from Groupon, and Brett Frazer from Sun Basket. In addition to this all-star cast, many other CX-leading brands will be participating in a variety of panels, case studies and discussion groups, including the likes of Target, Comcast NBCUniversal, Progressive, Uber, Choice Hotels, and many others.

“We are thrilled to be able to transition our flagship event, Customer Response Summit, to an online environment,” said Chad McDaniel, President and Co-Founder of Execs In The Know. “Now more than ever, the industry needs the strength and connectivity of community — a space for encouragement, inspiration, and the cultivation of innovation. We’ve designed Virtual CRS to be this, and much more.”

In addition to an all-star cast of keynote speakers, Virtual CRS will showcase Braindate, a unique engagement platform designed exclusively for corporate attendees. Braindate gives corporate attendees the ability to connect with peers in an entirely new way via

1-to-1 and small group video and voice sessions, all based on discussion topics generated by platform participants. Corporate attendees will be able to post topics they are interested in discussing, browse topics of interest to others, and book sessions with each other — all on a simple-to-use, intuitive online platform.

In addition to live event coverage October 5–7, Virtual CRS registrants will also gain access to on-demand streams of each and every session, available within moments of their completion. In other words, registrants don’t have to miss a minute of the action, having the ability to jump in and out of the live event as their schedule allows. On-demand recording will also be made available to registrants for several weeks following the event, providing ample opportunity to listen, evaluate, and improve.

Virtual CRS is fast approaching. Early registration is highly recommended as this is an event not to be missed. Participants will not only plug into a world-class CX event, they’ll also have the opportunity to get familiar with the Execs In The Know community — a thriving, highly-engage group of CX advocates and enthusiasts.