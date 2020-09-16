**Consumer Alert** CFO Jimmy Patronis: Insurance Consumer Helpline Stands Ready to Aid Panhandle Residents with Hurricane Sally Claims

If you have a flood insurance policy through Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)and the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), the Department encourage consumers to contact your insurance agent for more information about filing a claim. You may also reach FEMA directly at 1-800-621-3362.

