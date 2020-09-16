Eastbound M-153 (Ford Road) and Miller Road closing in Dearborn for urgent bridge work

Contact:

Agency:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-752-0336Transportation

COUNTY: Wayne

CITY: Dearborn

ROADWAYS: Eastbound M-153 (Ford Road) Miller Road

START DATE: Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 7 a.m.

REOPEN DATE: Monday, Oct. 5, 2020

TRAFFIC DETAILS: Beginning 7 a.m. Thursday, eastbound M-153 will have one lane open from Oakman Boulevard to Wyoming Avenue to begin bridge work. Then starting 9 a.m. Monday, eastbound M-153 will be closed from Oakman Boulevard to Wyoming Avenue for approximately two weeks for structural bridge work needed due to multiple high-load bridge hits. The closure will allow for the removal and repair of steel bridge beams on the Miller Road bridge over M-153. Miller Road will be closed from US-12 (Michigan Avenue) to Warren Avenue for approximately one week; westbound M-153 will remain open during the closure.

Project map

DETOUR: Eastbound M-153 traffic will be detoured via southbound Oakman Boulevard to eastbound US-12 (Michigan Avenue), then northbound Wyoming Street back to eastbound M-153.

Northbound Miller Road traffic will be detoured via eastbound US-12 (Michigan Avenue) to northbound Wyoming Street, then westbound M-153 back to northbound Miller Road.

Southbound Miller Road traffic will be detoured to eastbound M-153, then southbound Wyoming Street to westbound US-12 and back to southbound Miller Road.

SAFETY BENEFIT: Removing and replacing the steel bridge beams will ensure a safe structure for drivers using the Miller Road bridge over traffic using the M-153 roadway.